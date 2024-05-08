Aberdeen Man Sentenced to 115 Years in Prison For Sexual Contact, Child Pornography Charges

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that an Aberdeen man has been sentenced to a combined 115 years in prison after earlier pleading guilty to one count of Sexual Contact with a Child under the Age of Sixteen and 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Kenneth Vance, 41, was sentenced Tuesday in Brown County Circuit Court. The Sexual Contact charge carried a maximum sentence of 15 years. Each count of the Possession charge carried a maximum sentence of 10 years. The sentences will be served consecutively.

The crimes occurred in Aberdeen. The Sexual Contact with a Child under the Age of Sixteen charge occurred in 2018. The Possession of Child Pornography charges occurred between 2021 and 2023.

Aberdeen Police Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) investigated the case.

The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, and Brown County State’s Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case.

-30-