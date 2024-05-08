Wells of Life’s 10th Annual Run4Water Surpasses Goal, Restoring Clean Water to Over 50,000 People
This event symbolizes the distance that mothers and children walk every single day to gather contaminated water just to survive”SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wells of Life’s 10th Annual Run4Water, held on April 27, 2024, at Mile Square Regional Park, has achieved remarkable success, surpassing its initial fundraising goals. With over 300 participants, 100 volunteers, and the support of dedicated fundraisers and team leaders, the event raised an impressive $238,881, exceeding the original goal of $160,000.
— Nick Jordan, CEO
The funds raised will enable the restoration of 50 wells, providing clean and safe drinking water for over 50,000 people in need. This accomplishment underscores the unwavering commitment and generosity of the participants and supporters who have made a significant impact on communities lacking access to clean water.
Nick, Founder and CEO of Wells of Life, expressed his gratitude, stating, "This event symbolizes the distance that mothers and children walk every single day to gather contaminated water just to survive. We are thrilled to announce the incredible success of our recent Run4Water event. Thanks to your unwavering support and dedication, we have achieved something truly remarkable."
Run4Water distinguishes itself by restoring abandoned wells left by other organizations, ensuring sustainable access to clean water for communities in need. Once under their care, Wells of Life maintains these restored wells for life.
The success of Run4Water 2024 demonstrates the power of collective action and generosity in addressing global challenges. The event organizers extend their heartfelt appreciation to all participants, fundraisers, volunteers, and supporters who contributed to this achievement.
In addition to celebrating the remarkable achievements of Run4Water 2024 and the collective efforts of our participants, Wells of Life extends profound gratitude to their sponsors whose consistent support has been instrumental in the success of the event. A special thank you goes to the Platinum Sponsor, Farmers and Merchants Bank, whose generosity and commitment to the cause have made a significant impact. Also, a heartfelt appreciation goes out to the Gold Sponsors: Sperry Commercial, RTM Consulting, as well as other esteemed sponsors: Jamba Juice, Conrad LLP, PACE, Martin Property Investments, Next Door Home Upgrades, A Snail's Pace, and MVA Academy. Your support has played a crucial role in bringing clean water to those in need. Furthermore, they are grateful for the participation of 11 local businesses in our Vendor Village, showcasing the vibrant spirit of our community and furthering our mission to make a difference.
While the event has concluded, Run4Water continues to accept donations, with contributions expected until May 12, 2024. Every donation counts toward furthering the mission of providing clean water to those in need.
For more information or to donate, please visit wellsoflife.org.
About Wells of Life
Wells of Life is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit faith-based organization whose mission is to provide rural Ugandans access to safe, clean water through the installation or restoration of sustainable borehole water wells and WASH (water, sanitation, hygiene) educational programs. Thanks to Wells of Life supporters, water wells are collectively serving more than 1.3 Million people.
Wells of Life
+1 855-935-5763
info@wellsoflife.org
Visit us on social media:
@thewellsoflife
Nick Jordan
Wells of Life
+1 949-584-6166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Timelapse of how a well is built