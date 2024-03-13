Wells of Life's 10th Annual Run4Water 5K
Wells of Life's Annual Run4Water 5K: Every Step Saves Lives!
We aim to raise $200,000 to restore these 50 abandoned wells”SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wells of Life, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing safe, clean water for the people of Uganda, is gearing up for its 10th annual Run4Water 5K. Get ready to lace up your sneakers and make a difference! The annual Run4Water, a race that saves lives, is back and bigger than ever. On Saturday, April 27, 2024, join Wells of Life at Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley, CA, for an event that promises a memorable day out, and the opportunity to transform lives around the world.
Did you know that every 21 seconds, a child dies of preventable diseases caused by unsafe drinking water? This staggering statistic drives the mission at Wells of Life. With your participation, this narrative can change. Simply putting one foot in front of the other can ensure that a child no longer has to bear the burden of unsafe water.
Everyone is included. Whether you're an avid runner, a casual walker, or simply want to soak up the atmosphere in the vibrant vendor village, there's a place for everyone at this event. Bring your family and friends for a day of fun, fitness, philanthropy, and potential for great prizes. But the impact doesn't stop there. 100% of the donations raised from Run4Water go towards restoring 50 wells to provide clean water for 50,000 people. Wells of Life, the organization behind this initiative, not only drills new wells but also rehabilitates forgotten non-functioning wells previously installed by other organizations.
"Our goal is ambitious," says Nick Jordan, founder of Wells of Life. "We aim to raise $200,000 to restore these 50 abandoned wells, and in doing so, bring clean water to tens of thousands of people who desperately need it. With the support of our community, we believe it's possible."
Since 2010, Wells of Life has transformed over a million lives in rural Uganda by drilling 860 wells and restoring an additional 370 wells. With the help of generous donors and supporters, the annual Run4Water 5K alone has restored clean water to more than 400,000 people.
Join this year's Run4Water on April 27th, and make a tangible difference in the lives of those in need. Register now, make a team, donate generously, and spread the word. Every step you take at Run4Water brings us closer to a world where clean water is not a luxury, but a fundamental human right. For more information and to register for Run4Water, visit wellsoflife.org/r4w
$15 OFF Registration when you register by March 31st. Use code EARLYBIRD
About Run4Water:
Run4Water is an annual event aimed at raising awareness and funds to provide clean water to communities in need. Run4Water strives to make a tangible impact on the global water crisis, one step at a time.
About Wells of Life:
Wells of Life is a 501(c)(3) non-profit faith-based organization whose mission is to provide rural Ugandans access to safe, clean water through the installation or restoration of sustainable borehole water wells and WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) educational programs.
