Ten Years of Dedication: 90-Year-Old Nun, Sister Joan Hogan, Earns Top Fundraiser for Wells of Life’s Run4Water 2024
As long as I draw breath, God has placed it upon my heart to serve Wells of Life and bring clean water to our brothers and sisters in Uganda”SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the third consecutive year, Wells of Life’s 10th Annual Run4Water has witnessed an extraordinary display of commitment and compassion from one remarkable individual. Sister Joan Hogan, a 90-year-old nun, has once again emerged as one of the top fundraisers for the event, coming in first this year and raising an astonishing $21,380 to support the mission of providing clean water to communities in need. With help from sponsors, donors, and participants, the event itself brought in a total of $238,881 which provided the restoration of 50 clean water wells in Uganda for 50,000 people.
— Sister Joan Hogan
Sister Joan's dedication to the cause of clean water access is unparalleled. Through her tireless efforts, she has single-handedly fundraised for over 100 wells, embodying the spirit of service and altruism. Despite her age, Sister Joan remains undeterred in her mission, continuing to advocate for clean water and inspire others to join her in making a difference.
"As long as I draw breath, God has placed it upon my heart to serve Wells of Life and bring clean water to our brothers and sisters in Uganda. It is my calling, my purpose, and I will continue this mission until God calls me home." - Sister Joan Hogan
One of Sister Joan's most remarkable feats is her personal connection to the wells she helps to fund. Despite her advanced age, she regularly visits Uganda to see the impact of her fundraising firsthand. Her most recent visit was in 2019, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, where she witnessed the life-changing effects of clean water on the communities she serves.
Nick, Founder and CEO of Wells of Life, expressed his admiration for Sister Joan's remarkable achievements, stating, "Sister Joan Hogan's dedication and passion for our cause are truly inspiring. Her unwavering commitment to providing clean water to those in need is a testament to the power of compassion and the impact that ONE individual can have on the world."
Sister Joan's fundraising efforts for Run4Water 2024 have not only contributed to the restoration of numerous wells but have also inspired countless others to get involved in the fight against the global water crisis. Her selfless acts of kindness serve as a shining example of the difference that can be made through sheer determination and compassion.
As Run4Water 2024 draws to a close, Sister Joan's remarkable achievements for the third consecutive year serve as a reminder of the profound impact that individuals can have when they dedicate themselves to a cause greater than themselves. The organizers of Run4Water extend their heartfelt gratitude to Sister Joan and all who have supported her fundraising efforts.
About Wells of Life
Wells of Life is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit faith-based organization whose mission is to provide rural Ugandans access to safe, clean water through the installation or restoration of sustainable borehole water wells and WASH (water, sanitation, hygiene) educational programs. Thanks to Wells of Life supporters, water wells are collectively serving more than 1.3 Million people.
About Run4Water 2024
Thanks to the dedication of over 300 participants, 100 volunteers, and passionate fundraisers, Wells of Life raised an impressive $238,881. These funds will restore 50 wells, bringing clean water to over 50,000 people in need.
