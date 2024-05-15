Former Jaguar Player Marcus Stroud to Open Fine Dining Restaurant in Downtown Jacksonville, Florida

"I have always been a foodie at heart and have been dreaming of opening my own restaurant for years.” — Marcus Stroud

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of dominating the football field as a defensive tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Marcus Stroud is now taking on a new challenge - the restaurant industry. The former NFL player has announced the opening of his new fine dining establishment, BABY GOT BRUNCH, in downtown Jacksonville in September 2024.

BABY GOT BRUNCH will feature the finest gourmet Floribbean cuisine, a fusion of Florida and Caribbean flavors. The menu will showcase a variety of dishes inspired by Stroud's love for both regions, including fresh seafood, tropical fruits, and bold spices. The restaurant will also offer a selection of handcrafted cocktails and an extensive wine list to complement the dishes.

"I am excited to bring my passion for food and hospitality to the city of Jacksonville," said Stroud. "I have always been a foodie at heart and have been dreaming of opening my own restaurant for years. With BABY GOT BRUNCH, I hope to create a unique dining experience that combines my love for Florida and the Caribbean with my love for great food."

The restaurant will be located in the heart of downtown Jacksonville, providing a sophisticated and elegant atmosphere for guests to enjoy their meals. In addition to the main dining area, BABY GOT BRUNCH will also have a private dining room for special events.

As a former Jaguar player, Stroud has been a beloved figure in the Jacksonville community, and his new venture is highly anticipated by fans and food enthusiasts alike. With his dedication and passion, BABY GOT BRUNCH is sure to become a must-visit destination for locals and tourists alike. Follow BABY GOT BRUNCH on social media for updates and sneak peeks of the menu before its grand opening in September 2024.