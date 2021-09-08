STATE OF EMERGENCY VIP EXPERIENCE

September 11 , 2021

HORNORING FRONTLINE RESPONDERS DURING COVID-19. THIS EXTRAORDINARY EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE ON SEPTEMBER 11, 2021 AT THE BRICK & BEAM 101 MAIN ST. JACKSONVILLE, FL

Gail Rowe, at Encore Research Group. stated, "We are grateful for our staff and the people in our community who participate in studies to help develop new therapies for many different illnesses."” — Gail, Rowe, RN, BSN,CCRC, Site Manager

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September 7, this is the 5th Annual event by Simply Ke’Say Boutique Presents Confessions of a Goddess sensational fashion shows with a purpose.

Lakesia Walker, CEO, wanted this year’s event to showcase and honor first responders and individuals who have been on the frontline during COVID-19, In Jacksonville/Duval County.

The Honorees are:

Dr. Charles Moreland, Director of Public Affairs, COJ

Tawanda Washington-DOH-Duval Nursing Director and COVID-19 Testing and Contact Tracing Incident Commander

Sheila Brown-Jefferson – Clara White Mission and B.O.A.T.

Captain Percy Golden, Jr.- JFRD

Captain Timothy Nyugen, JFRD

Chad Neilsen, Director of Infection Prevention, UFL Health

Jennifer Silvey-Cason, Emergency Preparedness Director, UFL Health

Dr. Haley (Posthumously) former CEO of UFL Health

Cade Warren, Study Coordinator, Encore

Sandra Fuit, RN, Study Coordinator, Encore

Heather M. Garner, Teacher, DCS

Tracey Kendrick, Principal, Brookview Elementary

Dr. Eshanda James Nwqmara

Gail Rowe, RN, BSN, CCRC, Site Manger for Clinical Research, at Encore Research Group, stated, “That the two employees that are being honored from Encore, have been working on our team of Research Coordinators, MDs and Research Assistants that have enrolled over a thousand volunteers in three different COVID vaccine trails.

This event is scheduled for September 11, 2019, 5-9pm at the Brick and Beam 1101 Main Street, Jacksonville, Fl

LaKecia’s skills as a fashion Diva Extraordinaire is extradentary global to say the least, she buys her collection designs from Europe, Africa, South America, and the United States. Her fashions sense and style show femineity and strength along with quality. Her events are infused with sophistication, class, and style. This will be one to remember.

Featured: Runway Participants:

Simply Ke’Say Boutique, Island Couture, Kopper Sun Resort Line, and The Maven Factory Boutique. Vendors: Per’Jhane Boutique, Boutique Conceited 365, QRS Shoetique, and Wear the World Tshirts, Food Vendor: 1 Foxy Lady Boutique.

Entertainment Performance: The Posh Factory, as seen on national television show-Access Hollywood and Universal Soul Circus.

Mrs. Walker is extremely busy, but she always finds time to give back to her community. One of her pet projects, P.O.T.M.F.C., in which, she spearheads a collaborative partnership dedicated to preventing and bringing awareness to homelessness.

Founded in 2015, Simply Ke’Say Boutique was created out of Mrs. Walker’s love of fashion. After spending years working for Corporate America, LaKecia decided to follow her passion and became an entrepreneur and launched an online boutique and in 2016 she opened her brick and mortar shop in the Historical Springfield area of Jacksonville, Florida. She is using her Fashion platform to raise the consciousness of women to see their Inner Goddess. What better way to showcase the Goddess with-in than having fashion shows that have a purpose of community outreach as its goal.

