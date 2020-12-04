“CONFESSIONS OF A GODDESS”, MULTICITY POPUP SHOP FASHION TOUR

TV CELEBRITY GUEST – DESIGNER SHOWCASE – VENDORS – MUSIC – NETWORKING – LITE BITES – BERTIE BROWN COCKTAILS – SWAG BAGS – SAFETY MEASURES AT THE DOOR AND MORE…

At Saint Liberty, we are committed to building an exceptional craft whiskey that recognizes a diverse group of unsung female heroes. We are proud to honor the courage and legacy of these pioneers.” — Dia Simms

“CONFESSIONS OF A GODDESS”, MULTICITY POP-UP SHOP FASHION TOUR LAUNCHES IN ATLANTA DECEMBER 12, 2020



Join the movement, a one-of-a-kind fashion soiree. It is time to get out and enjoy a day of fun and shopping in a safe environment. You will enjoy the festivities planned to enlighten and inspire. LaKecia Edwards Walker, CEO, designed this tour to empower women to unlock their Inner Goddess by merging fashion and empowerment on the runway.

Confession of a Goddess Soiree features: Celebrity Guest – “Lisa Wu” of Housewives of Atlanta and Hollywood Divas; Mini Showcase Fashion Designer – “Shay Sutton” with Scripted 1/ Saint Xiv Clothing Line; We are excited to introduce Saint Liberty Whiskey as our libation sponsor because they exemplify our mission by showcasing women entrepreneurs who were pioneers of distilled spirits begins with an African American, Bertie Brown from Montana, what a story. If you want to learn more and to sample a delicious cocktail, Bertie’s Bear Gulch Gold Rush Bourbon made with honey and lemon juice, come on by and join us.

Hosting this event will be no other than Atlanta’s own, Constance Caston. Constance is unique as she is talented. A singer/songwriter, producer/director, entrepreneur. Her motto is “Understanding Grace/Empowering Change”. She brings a special vibe that will electrify.

Meet our COG Vendors: Per’Jhane Boutique - perjhane@yahoo.com “Keylonnie Boatwright” ; Visually Laced, “TaLacey Stallworth” ; V.S. Queen of Bling – “Kenya Moore” ; Spiked Pops – “Amari Jones” ; Simply Ke’say Boutique – “LaKecia Walker” ; NaijaLuxe Handbags & Luggage – “Vivian Momah” ; Halo Hair Growth Oil – “Alnisa Shakeerah”, Creator of Halo Restoration Oil! “On the path to restore unhealthy hair to healthy hair one scalp at a time”. Scripted 1 & Saint Xiv Clothing Brand – “Shay Sutton “.

LaKecia’s skills as a fashion Diva Extraordinaire is extradentary global to say the least, she buys her collection designs from Europe, Africa, South America, and the United States. Her fashions sense and style show femineity and strength along with quality. Her events are infused with sophistication, class, and style. This will be one to remember. Mrs. Walker is extremely busy, but she always finds time to give back to her community. One of her pet projects, P.O.T.M.F.C., in which, she spearheads a collaborative partnership dedicated to preventing and bringing awareness to homelessness.

This event is scheduled for December 12, 2020, 11AM to 4PM, located 1039 Grant Street, Southwest (The Beacon) in the Bailey Room. Admission is free to the public. Vendors contact us via email: simplykesayboutique@gmail.com or by phone ,(904) 707-1725 - Links: http://www.facebookcom/simplykesayboutique http://www.instagram.com/simplykesayboutique http://www.facebook.com/confessionsofagoddess http://www.instagram.com/confessionsofagoddess www.simplykesayboutique.com www.confessionsofagoddess.com https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgmcRbDAongTQ1onB3OsxUw . For interviews and press kits contact PHICO Consulting Group – J. Jones (561) 376-9817.

Founded in 2015, Simply Ke’Say Boutique was created out of Mrs. Walker’s love of fashion. After spending years working for Corporate America, LaKecia decided to follow her passion and became an entrepreneur and launched an online boutique and in 2016 she opened her brick and mortar shop in the Historical Springfield area of Jacksonville, Florida. She is using her Fashion platform to raise the consciousness of women to see their Inner Goddess. To date, The Elite Tours Attendee Demographics show 28% are single and 59% married; 65% are female and the average age is 36; 38% are in graduate studies and 6% are full time students while 64% are employed full time and another 21% are self-employed and 17% earned 70k+ - .” With those types of numbers, it was time to take the show on the road”, says LaKecia. Mrs. Walker also has a Celebrity Envoy, Lisa Wu of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Hollywood Divas.



