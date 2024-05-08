Background Screening M&A Intermediary Berg Consulting Group Closes 82nd Transaction
DENVER, CO, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berg Consulting Group, the leader in Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) in the Background Screening industry, is pleased to announce the sale in the Drug Testing space.
Though both parties would like to be kept anonymous, the owner of the Drug Testing company said, “I met Bruce Berg with Berg Consulting many years ago and kept his information in the event I would sell my company in a few years. 18 years later, I was ready. When Bruce assigned Evan Zatt to my case, it was full speed ahead. Evan presented 5 interested buyers within 2 weeks. I chose a buyer who was a perfect match for my customer service priority. I was guided through the necessary documentation requested by the buyer that made the process easy and the deal closed just a few weeks later. I highly recommend Berg Consulting as being professional and diligent in not only finding the right buyer, but also in serving as my consultant throughout the process. I could not have done this without that assistance.”
The acquiring company is also very pleased with the transaction. The owner of the acquiring company said, “I wanted to thank Evan and Berg Consulting Group once again for finding me another great opportunity to acquire. We look forward to working with Berg again in the very near future.”
This marks Berg Consulting Group’s 82nd successful M&A transaction.
