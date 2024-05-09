CLUB UNDERDOG POWERED BY N6 ACQUIRES CONTROLLING INTEREST IN HISTORIC LONDON-BASED FOOTBALL CLUB DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Club Underdog, a subsidiary of North Sixth Group, today announced it has reached an agreement in principle to acquire historic East London-based football club Dagenham & Redbridge (“Daggers”). The club was previously owned by a group led by New York Yankees minority owner Peter Freund.
Based in East London, the Daggers boast a rich footballing tradition dating back to 1881. The club was fortified in 1992 following the merger of storied London sides Dagenham and Redbridge Forest.
“We received an overwhelming amount of interest in purchasing the Daggers, but it was critical to us that we chose a partner who had the operating track record of promotion and vision to help this club reach its potential,” said Peter Freund. “It has been an absolute privilege to be at the helm of this club which has become family for me and my partners over the past six years. We are confident the club is in great hands under North Sixth Group, and fans can expect a successful, sustainable and enjoyable product for years to come.”
Under its Club Underdog subsidiary, North Sixth Group has a successful track record achieving sporting and business results for lower-tier clubs with rich tradition in strategic locations with high upside potential.
In 2024, North Sixth Group became one of the first foreign ownership groups in history to achieve back-to-back promotions with Italian football club Campobasso FC. Campobasso FC was in the fifth tier of Italian football when North Sixth Group acquired the club in 2022, and in its first two years of ownership, won consecutive league championships for the first time in the club’s 105-year history. The group also owns Brooklyn Football Club, the first professional men’s and women’s expansion football franchise in the history of the Borough of Brooklyn, and one of the most exciting football ventures in the United States ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Partners in the ownership group include visionary entrepreneur Morgan Harris, media and sports expert Matt Rizzetta, and private equity industry veteran Daniel Hall, who is a native of England and was born near the East London home of the Daggers.
“This is a sort of homecoming for me personally, having been born and raised not far from the Daggers ground,” said Daniel Hall, Partner of North Sixth Group’s sports ownership subsidiary Club Underdog. “We believe the Daggers have all the right ingredients to become a fixture in the higher tiers of English football in the future, and we will do everything we can to build our vision step by step as we have done with our other clubs. We can guarantee hard work, innovation and a relentless dedication to bringing fans of the Daggers what they deserve in the years ahead.”
Following a 15th place finish and a comfortable position in the National League table in the 2023-24 season, fans of the Daggers are excited about the 2024-25 campaign, which commences in August.
“It is a true honor and privilege to bring the Daggers into this next chapter,” said Matt Rizzetta, Founding Partner and Chairman of North Sixth Group. “We would like to thank Peter and his group for this opportunity. We believe we can build something truly special for the Daggers by following the same values of humility and innovation that have enabled us to be successful in Italy, Brooklyn and other markets. We are energized about the opportunity to create a winning product and to turn the Daggers into a source of pride for everyone who can identify with the underdog spirit that makes East London a special place.”
Representing North Sixth Group on the transaction were Simone Calzolai, Esq. in the United Kingdom, and Dave Barry in the United States. Investment banker and global football experts Laurie Pinto and Amber Pinto of Pinto Capital advised on the transaction. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur prior to the opening of the 2024-25 National League season and remains subject to standard approvals from sporting and regulatory bodies.
ABOUT DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE:
Dagenham & Redbridge Football Club (“Daggers”) is a professional association football club based in the Dagenham section of East London. Daggers competes in the National League, the fifth tier of the English football pyramid, and play their home games at Victoria Road. Daggers traces its roots back to 1881, and was fortified in 1992 through a merger of Dagenham and Redbridge Forest. Daggers has a storied history, which includes FA Trophy runners-up finish in 1996-97 and were the winners of the League Two playoffs in the 2009-10 season.
ABOUT CLUB UNDERDOG POWERED BY N6:
Club Underdog is a multi-club sports entity wholly owned and operated by North Sixth Group, a New York and Los Angeles-based family office operating company. Under its ownership are historic sports clubs and assets including Campobasso FC, Ascoli FC and Brooklyn FC. North Sixth Group became one of the first foreign ownership groups in history to achieve back-to-back promotions with Italian side Campobasso FC, bringing the club from the fifth tier to Serie C in just two years. In 2023, the group also made history as the first ownership group to bring an expansion football franchise to the Borough of Brooklyn after a years long process. Kicking off in USL Super League and USL Championship in 2024 and 2025 respectively, Brooklyn FC is one of the only sports franchises in the United States to include a professional men’s and women’s team under the same platform.
N6 Group
Based in East London, the Daggers boast a rich footballing tradition dating back to 1881. The club was fortified in 1992 following the merger of storied London sides Dagenham and Redbridge Forest.
“We received an overwhelming amount of interest in purchasing the Daggers, but it was critical to us that we chose a partner who had the operating track record of promotion and vision to help this club reach its potential,” said Peter Freund. “It has been an absolute privilege to be at the helm of this club which has become family for me and my partners over the past six years. We are confident the club is in great hands under North Sixth Group, and fans can expect a successful, sustainable and enjoyable product for years to come.”
Under its Club Underdog subsidiary, North Sixth Group has a successful track record achieving sporting and business results for lower-tier clubs with rich tradition in strategic locations with high upside potential.
In 2024, North Sixth Group became one of the first foreign ownership groups in history to achieve back-to-back promotions with Italian football club Campobasso FC. Campobasso FC was in the fifth tier of Italian football when North Sixth Group acquired the club in 2022, and in its first two years of ownership, won consecutive league championships for the first time in the club’s 105-year history. The group also owns Brooklyn Football Club, the first professional men’s and women’s expansion football franchise in the history of the Borough of Brooklyn, and one of the most exciting football ventures in the United States ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Partners in the ownership group include visionary entrepreneur Morgan Harris, media and sports expert Matt Rizzetta, and private equity industry veteran Daniel Hall, who is a native of England and was born near the East London home of the Daggers.
“This is a sort of homecoming for me personally, having been born and raised not far from the Daggers ground,” said Daniel Hall, Partner of North Sixth Group’s sports ownership subsidiary Club Underdog. “We believe the Daggers have all the right ingredients to become a fixture in the higher tiers of English football in the future, and we will do everything we can to build our vision step by step as we have done with our other clubs. We can guarantee hard work, innovation and a relentless dedication to bringing fans of the Daggers what they deserve in the years ahead.”
Following a 15th place finish and a comfortable position in the National League table in the 2023-24 season, fans of the Daggers are excited about the 2024-25 campaign, which commences in August.
“It is a true honor and privilege to bring the Daggers into this next chapter,” said Matt Rizzetta, Founding Partner and Chairman of North Sixth Group. “We would like to thank Peter and his group for this opportunity. We believe we can build something truly special for the Daggers by following the same values of humility and innovation that have enabled us to be successful in Italy, Brooklyn and other markets. We are energized about the opportunity to create a winning product and to turn the Daggers into a source of pride for everyone who can identify with the underdog spirit that makes East London a special place.”
Representing North Sixth Group on the transaction were Simone Calzolai, Esq. in the United Kingdom, and Dave Barry in the United States. Investment banker and global football experts Laurie Pinto and Amber Pinto of Pinto Capital advised on the transaction. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur prior to the opening of the 2024-25 National League season and remains subject to standard approvals from sporting and regulatory bodies.
ABOUT DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE:
Dagenham & Redbridge Football Club (“Daggers”) is a professional association football club based in the Dagenham section of East London. Daggers competes in the National League, the fifth tier of the English football pyramid, and play their home games at Victoria Road. Daggers traces its roots back to 1881, and was fortified in 1992 through a merger of Dagenham and Redbridge Forest. Daggers has a storied history, which includes FA Trophy runners-up finish in 1996-97 and were the winners of the League Two playoffs in the 2009-10 season.
ABOUT CLUB UNDERDOG POWERED BY N6:
Club Underdog is a multi-club sports entity wholly owned and operated by North Sixth Group, a New York and Los Angeles-based family office operating company. Under its ownership are historic sports clubs and assets including Campobasso FC, Ascoli FC and Brooklyn FC. North Sixth Group became one of the first foreign ownership groups in history to achieve back-to-back promotions with Italian side Campobasso FC, bringing the club from the fifth tier to Serie C in just two years. In 2023, the group also made history as the first ownership group to bring an expansion football franchise to the Borough of Brooklyn after a years long process. Kicking off in USL Super League and USL Championship in 2024 and 2025 respectively, Brooklyn FC is one of the only sports franchises in the United States to include a professional men’s and women’s team under the same platform.
N6 Group
N6 Group
ClubUnderdog@northsixthgroup.com