AARP Maryland Applauds New Consumer Protections for Retail Energy Customers
The passage of Senate Bill 1 turns the tide against the deceptive practices that have plagued Maryland's retail energy market for far too long.
Today marks a tremendous victory for Maryland ratepayers. The passage of Senate Bill 1 turns the tide against the deceptive practices that have plagued our energy market for far too long.”ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AARP Maryland State Director Hank Greenberg is welcoming news of Governor Moore’s plan to enact consumer protections for the state’s retail energy customers by signing Senate Bill 1, Electricity and Gas - Retail Supply - Regulation and Consumer Protection, into law at a May 9 ceremony.
The legislation will benefit rate payers who choose a retail energy supplier by:
• Adding crucial price protections, ensuring that retail energy remains affordable for all consumers;
• Laying out clear guidelines for obtaining a sales license, with strict penalties for those who engage in fraudulent or predatory practices;
• Imposing new standards for "clean energy" marketing and offers, promoting sustainability and transparency in the energy market; and
• Expanding oversight from the Maryland Public Service Commission, SB 1 will help ensure that consumer interests are protected at every step.
In a statement, Greenberg says:
“Thank you, Governor Wes Moore, for your leadership. Thank you to the Maryland Public Service Commission, the Attorney General, the Office of People’s Counsel, AARP Maryland, the Maryland State and DC AFL-CIO, and all the council members and agencies who supported this bill. And a special thanks to Senator Malcolm Augustine and Delegate Brian Crosby for championing this cause against corporate opposition.
“And a tremendous thank you to Laurel Peltier and the Energy Advocates Coalition, for bringing the difficult truth about Maryland’s retail energy market and to the attention of AARP.
“For years, we've heard stories about the struggles of our neighbors who were unfairly overcharged by retail energy suppliers. But that will soon end. The signing of this measure by Governor Moore heralds a new era of accountability and consumer protection, with an immediate impact of delivering $200 million annually back into the pockets of Marylanders.
“This achievement belongs to each of you who raised your voice, including our tireless AARP advocacy volunteers, and to our dedicated public servants. Together we have demonstrated the collective power of everyday Marylanders to effect meaningful change.
“We will continue to stand vigilant, to ensure that the promises of Senate Bill 1 are fulfilled and that our energy market operates with integrity and transparency.”
