AARP Maryland Applauds New Consumer Protections for Retail Energy Customers

AARP Maryland State Director Hank Greenberg AARP Maryland advocacy volunteers lobby for protections for energy consumers. Advocacy volunteers convene in Annapolis during the legislative session.

Today marks a tremendous victory for Maryland ratepayers. The passage of Senate Bill 1 turns the tide against the deceptive practices that have plagued our energy market for far too long.” — Hank Greenberg, AARP Maryland State President