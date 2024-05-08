Country Icon SAMMY KERSHAW Sings The Blues On His Newest Studio Album Of Revamped Blues Classics 'Cross Road Blues'!
Shares Blistering Cover Of FLEETWOOD MAC’s “OH WELL!”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned country music luminary Sammy Kershaw takes a soul-stirring journey into the heart of blues with the unveiling of his latest studio album, Cross Road Blues! The album serves as an homage to the rich tapestry of blues music that has profoundly influenced Kershaw’s music over the course of his nearly 4-decade career and showcases Kershaw's unparalleled vocal prowess and gift for interpretation.
Seamlessly blending traditional blues elements like the haunting melodies of Robert Johnson and the fiery riffs of Albert King with Kershaw’s signature country charm, Cross Road Blues traverses the vast intersection of blues and country music, offering listeners a front-row seat to Kershaw's masterful reinterpretations. The album also mixes this heady brew with a bit of rockabilly stomp, courtesy of producer and rockabilly guitar icon Danny B. Harvey, as witnessed on one of the album’s standout tracks, a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Oh Well (Part 1).” Those who only know the Lindsey Buckingham/Stevie Nicks era of Fleetwood Mac are in for a real treat as Kershaw and Harvey revive this Peter Green-era gem of a song that comes with one of the most devastating guitar riffs of all time!
Stream/download the single: https://orcd.co/sammykershaw_ohwell
Cross Road Blues is set to release on all formats on May 31. Whether you're a die-hard blues aficionado or a casual listener, this album is sure to strike a chord with audiences of all ages!
Order the CD/Vinyl: https://cleorecs.com/search?q=sammy+kershaw+cross+road
Pre-order/pre-save the digital: https://orcd.co/sammykershaw_crossroadblues
TRACK LIST:
1. Born Under A Bad Sign
2. Oh Well (Part 1)
3. I Can't Quit You Baby
4. Spending Cabbage
5. Be Careful With A Fool
6. If I Had Any Pride Left At All
7. Going Down
8. I'd Love To Change The World
9. On The Road Again
10. Crossroads
11. My Babe
12. Blues Man
