Dellan Vanbuskirk Sentenced to 18 years for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Escape, & Drugs

May 7, 2024

(Kenai, AK) â€“ On April 26, 38-year-old Dellan Vanbuskirk was sentenced to serve 18 years and 145 days of incarceration for new law violations and violations of his felony probation.

On Dec. 18, 2023, Vanbuskirk was found guilty by a jury of his peers, of one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, one count of Escape in the Third Degree, one count of Providing False Information, two counts of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance and one count of Violating his Conditions of Release.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Vanbuskirk violated his probation, and once arrested, cut his ankle monitor and fled from State custody. When he was later recovered and arrested by law enforcement, he was found in possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and a firearm.

Previously, in May of 2020, Vanbuskirk was convicted of nine felony charges, across five separate cases, for a string of home invasions in the Homer area in 2017 and 2018. Those charges included one count of Robbery 1, three counts of Burglary 1, one count of Theft 1, one count of Theft 2, one count of Felony Failure to stop, and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. After his release from jail in 2020, Vanbuskirk was placed on felony probation for five years, with a total of 21 years of suspended time that could be imposed for any new law violations.

Vanbuskirk was sentenced to a total of nine years and 145 days for the new law violations and a total of nine years for the violations of his felony probation.

This case was prosecuted with the combined efforts of Assistant District Attorneys Sam Scott and Tim Davenport, along with the Alaska State Troopers, Kenai Pretrial Enforcement, and the Kenai, Anchorage, and Wasilla Police Departments.

CONTACT: Assistant District Attorney Timothy J. Davenport at tim.davenport@alaska.gov

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.