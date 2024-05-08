InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Efficient Hardware for Delivering Clean Oil and Inhibitors to Machinery
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fahmi S. of Laval, QC is the creator of Stri-Lube, a hardware component for sucker and polished rods that supplies clean oil and corrosion inhibitor material to machinery. Oil and corrosion inhibitor quantities are precisely applied to prevent costly damage to the equipment. The component is comprised of a polished rod guide on top of a coupler containing packing element.
This portion is welded onto a plate, covering the chambers of lubricating oil and corrosion inhibitor and underneath a stuffing box to connect with the wellhead (identified as a ‘Christmas tree’). The tool reduces burning of stuffing box packing element and supplies clean oil and inhibitors in perfect quantities. It also features adjusting screws to tighten rubber gaskets for longer wear life, and can be available in two sizes, namely 1.25 inches and 1.125 inches, or as per the client request. The tool is designed to save considerable money for crude oil suppliers.
Companies involved in crude oil extraction often rely on advanced tools for exploration, drilling, and production. This includes seismic imaging technologies, drilling equipment, wellhead systems, and downhole tools designed to optimize the extraction process and maximize yields from oil reservoirs. Tools that focus on safety, environmental monitoring, and regulatory compliance are crucial for oil suppliers. Equipment that helps identify leak detection, spill prevention, air and water quality monitoring, and measures to mitigate environmental impacts associated with oil production and transportation are important to any manufacturer looking to expand product lines.
Ultimately, these marks are driven by ongoing innovation, collaboration between technology providers and industry stakeholders, and a focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, and cost optimization. The Stri-Lube hardware is innovative and versatile, functioning to save time and money for crude oil suppliers while minimizing damage to incredibly expensive equipment.
Fahmi filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Stri-Lube product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Stri-Lube can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
