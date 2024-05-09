Camelot Secure Named Winner of Cyber Defense Magazine’s Top InfoSec Innovator Award
Company’s Cybersecurity Offerings Rack Up Another AwardCOLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Camelot Secure (Camelot), a revolutionary new cybersecurity company, announced today that its Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunting service was honored at Cyber Defense Magazine’s 11th Annual Top InfoSec Innovator Awards.
APTs are sophisticated and highly targeted attacks designed to evade traditional security measures and remain undetected for an extended period. Camelot’s APT Hunting service involves multiple techniques and technologies, including supply chain risk and attack surface management, network monitoring, log analysis, integrated threat intelligence feeds, and behavioral analysis. By monitoring suspicious activity and behavior patterns, Camelot can identify potential threats before they can cause damage.
“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Camelot Secure is worthy of being named a winner in these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.
In addition to the Top InfoSec Innovators Award, Camelot’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) eDiscovery Tool has been named a 2023 CSO50 Award winner from Foundry’s CSO. Camelot’s innovation achieved the distinction due to its ability to significantly reduce the cost and complexity associated with CMMC compliance by focusing on the targeted identification and organization of sensitive data.
"We are honored by the recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine, which underscores our commitment to pioneering achievements in cybersecurity. Our APT Hunting and CMMC eDiscovery Tool reflects Camelot Secure's dedication to avoiding sophisticated threats and simplifying compliance challenges. These awards validate our innovative approach and relentless pursuit of excellence in protecting our clients’ information," said Stanford Oliver, CEO of Camelot Secure.
About Camelot Secure
Camelot Secure (Camelot) is a leading cybersecurity company that takes a revolutionary approach to protecting digital assets. Unlike traditional cybersecurity solutions that rely on reactive measures, Camelot operates from a threat perspective, proactively identifying and mitigating threats before they can cause damage. In addition, the company leverages a world-class workforce of the military, intelligence community, and private sector experts to protect our customers' data and systems, their components, and common cyber-attack surfaces. The company uses the most advanced solutions to address cybersecurity challenges, including proactive, persistent automated Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunt tools and offensive attack surface monitoring technologies. Through these services, Camelot enables its customers to be more proactive and predictive in their approach to cybersecurity, delivering exceptional value and empowering businesses to protect their digital assets like never before.
