Signals Announces the Demand Gen Spring 2024 Summit, a Virtual B2B Leadership Event
Signals To Host the Demand Gen Spring Summit 2024 on May 15th, 2024: A Free, One-day Virtual Event For B2B Professionals.SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signals, a pioneering AI marketing leader, proudly announces the Demand Gen Summit Spring 2024, scheduled for May 15th at 9 a.m. PST. The Summit is completely free for all attendees and will be a virtual, one-day event that attendees can stream on LinkedIn, YouTube, and demandgensummit.com.
The live session begins at 9 a.m. PST, starting with the Demand Gen Summit award winners, followed by the keynote featuring Heather Zynczak, CMO at Alphasense, and David Elkington, Founder of InsideSales and Co-Founder of Silicon Slopes. Registrants will have the opportunity to participate in 4+ hours of live presentations along with over 15 hours of exclusively pre-recorded presentations from 20+ industry-leading speakers. Attendees will also receive access to exclusive offers and the presentations on-demand following the event.
Signals has organized this event to provide sales and marketing leaders access to a community of leaders to share their successful strategies and tips on implementing them in organizations to achieve success. The speakers are some of the most successful and innovative leaders in the business space, sharing insights on critical tactics for ‘Drive Demand’, ‘Engage Demand’, ‘Close Demand’, and more. This Summit is your chance for attendees to learn what tools, technologies, and tactics work for some of the world’s leading organizations.
The following speakers will be featured at the Demand Gen Summit:
Heather Zynczak, CMO at Alphasense
Steve Schmidt, CEO of Magnetic
Todd Busler, CEO of Champify
Taylor Udell, Head of Growth at Champify
Bill Stathopoulos, CEO of Sales Captain
Patrick Tadjamulia, Founder of VideoPeel
Kendall Matthews, Head of Marketing at Electroneek
Mason Cosby, Founder and CEO of Scrappy ABM
Dan Swift, CEO and Founder of Numentum
Jake Reni, Co-Founder of Revenue Reimagined
Annie Mosbacher, Co-Founder of DeCoded Strategies
Neeti Patel, CEO and Consultant of Mosaic Growth Solutions
Olga Karanikos, CMO at SalesScreen
Declan Mulkeen, CMO at Strategic ABM
Clint Betts, CEO and Co-Founder of Silicon Slopes & CEO.com
Dani Woolf, Founder and CEO of Audience 1st
Chris Nethercote, VP of Sales at Metadata
Christian Kletzl, CEO and Co-Founder at UserGems
Gabe Larsen, CMO at Kustomer
Joe Martin, CMO at Zight
Tara Pawlak, VP of Marketing at Revenue Grid
Lisa Farris, CMO at Soundtrack Your Brand
Gabe Lullo, CEO of Allyoop
The event will be broadcast from demandgensummit.com, YouTube, and LinkedIn, providing attendees with a convenient and accessible way to participate from anywhere in the world. In addition to the speaker sessions, the Demand Gen Summit Awards will be announced, recognizing Demand Generation Thought Leaders, Practitioners, Strategists, and Architects who are crowd-nominated and voted. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with like-minded professionals and learn about the latest products and services from leading vendors in the space.
To register for free or to vote for Demand Gen leaders awards, go to demandgensummit.com.
About Signals:
Signals is the first of its class as an award-winning Analytics and AI solution. It allows you to segment, identify, engage, and convert web traffic with automated and templated workflows. Signals can be easily implemented into your marketing and sales teams to convert website traffic into customers. It is used by renowned tech brands such as Domo, ObservePoint, Archive360, and OpenTable. Discover more about Signals and its groundbreaking solutions by visiting getsignals.ai.
Eliza Nemelka
Signals
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube