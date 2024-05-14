Eric Ranks Reflects on an Influential Participation at LVLUP EXPO

Eric Ranks, CEO 22 Salute™ Spirits & Coffee 'With a Purpose'™ Eric Ranks - LVL UP Expo 22 Salute Spirits & Coffee

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Ranks, a prominent advocate for mental health and suicide prevention, is proud to announce his recent participation as a panelist at the LVL UP EXPO, the fourth largest expo of its kind in the United States.

The LVL UP EXPO, renowned for bringing together diverse voices and innovators, provided a perfect platform for Eric Ranks to engage in critical discussions on mental health and suicide prevention. During the expo, Eric Ranks contributed to vital conversations about strategies and solutions aimed at addressing mental health challenges and exploring effective ways to support at-risk communities.

Representing 22 Salute Spirits & Coffee and The Veterans Connection, Eric Ranks also introduced an exciting new initiative, Fighters For Hope. Each of these organizations is dedicated to making a significant impact on mental health issues and preventing suicide across various communities.

Moreover, 22 Salute Spirits & Coffee not only participated in these crucial discussions but also proudly sponsored the LVL UP EXPO and their nonprofit arm, LVL UP+. This sponsorship underscores 22 Salute's commitment to enhancing mental health awareness and supporting community initiatives.

“It was a fulfilling experience to join such an important discussion and represent organizations that are close to my heart,” said Eric Ranks. “The LVL UP EXPO provided an invaluable opportunity to connect with many like-minded individuals and organizations committed to making a difference.”

Eric Ranks looks forward to continuing their advocacy efforts and further contributing to advancements in mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

About Eric Ranks

Eric Ranks: Empowering Change Through Veteran Support and Social Entrepreneurship**

Renowned for his inspirational and pragmatic approach to personal and professional empowerment, Eric Ranks has established himself as an internationally recognized bestselling author, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker. His mantra, Dream Bigger, Live Better™, encapsulates his mission to inspire individuals globally.

As the Founder and Executive Director of The Veterans Connection since 2012, Eric has been at the forefront of advocating for the mental health and well-being of veterans and first responders.

Expanding his impact, Eric co-founded 22 Salute Spirits & Coffee, a pioneering social enterprise dedicated to the same heroic community. The company is distinctive not only for its High-Altitude Specialty Coffees and Veteran-made Spirits but also as the first brand of its kind to feature the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline on its products, providing a beacon of hope and direct assistance to those in need.

Committed to fostering leadership and building lasting legacies, Eric continues to influence and inspire a global audience. Through these ventures, he leads initiatives that make a significant difference in the lives of veterans and first responders, ensuring that their service and sacrifices are honored and supported.

