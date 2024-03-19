Congresswoman Susie Lee Recognizes Eric and Maureen Ranks for Their Commitment to Southern Nevada Communities

Eric Ranks, CEO 22 Salute™ Spirits & Coffee 'With a Purpose'™

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a notable gesture of appreciation, Congresswoman Susie Lee from the U.S. House of Representatives Third Congressional District of Nevada has recognized Eric and Maureen Ranks for their unwavering commitment and dedication to enhancing and strengthening communities across Southern Nevada.

This recognition by Congresswoman Lee highlights the significant contributions and tireless efforts of Eric and Maureen Ranks through their active involvement in The Veterans Connection 501(c)(3) and 22 Salute Spirits & Coffee. Both entities have provided support and services to the Nevada community, with a particular focus on aiding veterans and first responders.

About Eric and Maureen Ranks:

Eric and Maureen Ranks have established themselves as supporters in the Southern Nevada community. Through The Veterans Connection, they have offered substantial assistance to veterans, aiding in accessing mental health benefits and support services. Meanwhile, their venture, 22 Salute Spirits & Coffee, not only delivers quality products but also serves as a platform for advocating and fundraising for mental health and suicide prevention among veterans and first responders.

Their impactful work has not only improved lives but also strengthened the bonds within the community, earning them this recognition from a U.S. Congress member.

The Ranks’ Reaction to the Honor:

Upon receiving this honor, Eric and Maureen Ranks expressed their deep appreciation and reiterated their commitment to the community. "It's our honor to serve those who have served our nation, and this recognition only strengthens our resolve to keep making a difference," said Eric Ranks.

Call to Action:

The public and media are encouraged to engage with and support the initiatives of The Veterans Connection and 22 Salute Spirits & Coffee.

For additional details, interview requests, or media-related inquiries, please reach out to Eric Ranks at eric@22salute.com or (307) 381-2249.

