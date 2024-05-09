22 Salute Spirits & Coffee and RNDC Announce Expanded Partnership

22 Salute Spirits & Coffee Republic National Distributing Company Eric Ranks, CEO 22 Salute™ Spirits & Coffee 'With a Purpose'™

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA

For Immediate Release

Today, 22 Salute Spirits & Coffee, a pioneering company in the beverage industry known for its veteran-made products and social responsibility initiatives, announced an exciting expansion of its distribution partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), one of the nation's leading wholesale beverage alcohol distributors.

The partnership, which originally covered Texas and Louisiana, now extends to five new markets—Utah, Idaho, Oregon, Wyoming, and Montana. This expansion, effective as of May 1, brings the total number of markets in which RNDC represents 22 Salute to seven and the overall distribution of 22 Salute Spirts to 14 states nationwide.

Eric Ranks, CEO of 22 Salute Spirits & Coffee, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: “This new partnership with RNDC represents a significant milestone for our brand and will play a crucial role in expanding 22 Salute's presence in on-premise locations and key retailers across the country. With RNDC's extensive network and expertise, we are poised to bring our unique offerings to a wider audience, supporting our mission to give back to the veteran and first responder communities.”

22 Salute is renowned not only for its high-quality spirits and specialty coffees but also for its commitment to social causes. The company dedicates a portion of its profits to The Veterans Connection, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on veteran and first responder mental health and suicide prevention.

About 22 Salute Spirits & Coffee

22 Salute Spirits & Coffee is a social enterprise with a 'Veterans First' initiative, selling veteran-made spirits and South Texas mesquite smoked coffee 'With A Purpose'. Committed to utilizing made-in-America, veteran-owned suppliers and hiring veterans whenever possible, 22 Salute is dedicated to supporting those who served. For more information, visit 22 Salute Spirits & Coffee or follow the brand on social media @22salutebevco.

About Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC)

As a top beverage alcohol distributor in the nation, RNDC’s national reach helps suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premises customers to elevate their brands and reach their target consumers. RNDC currently operates in the District of Columbia and 40 states across the United States. To learn more, visit RNDC.

