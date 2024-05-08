Transforming the Debridement Experience for Patients and Physicians, Kent Imaging Joins Forces with MDM Wound Ventures

MDM Wound Ventures and Kent Imaging

EZDebride (MDM Wound Ventures) and SnapshotNIR (Kent Imaging) are partnering to drive forward wound care standards and patient outcomes.

Addressing tissue oxygenation with objective data using SnapshotNIR is the addition that sharp debridement requires for efficient and successful patient outcomes.” — Dr. Francis Derk, MDM Chief Medical Officer

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging, a leader in near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) imaging, has partnered with MDM Wound Ventures, the pioneers behind the sharp debridement instrument, EZDebride, to address common challenges during wound debridement in advanced wound care settings. This synergistic collaboration will streamline patient care at the bedside, saving time and cost for the hospital or clinic, and reducing pain for the patient. The collaboration between the companies with respect to marketing, distribution and development will enhance clinical understanding and exposure of wound care products that are impacting the standard of care of debridement interventions.

Wound debridement may be implemented after careful clinical consideration, and the addition of nearly instantaneous tissue viability assessment imaging at the point-of-care allows providers to be more precise when it comes debriding the patient’s wound. Dr. Francis Derk (United States Navy and Marine Corps: CAPT) and MDM’s Chief Medical Officer has a fluid understanding of the treatment of chronic wounds, “A multi-modal approach targeting specific intervention goals is key to a patient's recovery,” he continues, “Addressing tissue oxygenation with objective data using SnapshotNIR is the addition that sharp debridement requires for efficient and successful patient outcomes.”

SnapshotNIR is a NIRS device that measures oxyhemoglobin (oxy) and deoxyhemoglobin (deoxy) to calculate tissue oxygen saturation (StO2) in the tissue 2-3mm below the surface of the wound. Following wound debridement, clinicians should be observant of hemoglobin trends on SnapshotNIR. Upwards trending oxy and downwards trending deoxy can be indicative of an adequately debrided wound. Jeffrey Niezgoda, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Limb Preservation at Kent Imaging, has vast experience in advanced wound care including debridement techniques and technologies. He comments, “Having used a variety of debridement tools in the clinic, I can speak to the ease of use and effectiveness of EZDebride. Having two corporate leaders in wound care join forces for the benefits of the patients is extraordinary.”

Using SnapshotNIR to determine patient baseline StO2 pre-intervention, wound care providers will have the answer to an essential question regarding wounds: does the wound have enough oxygen to heal? Debriding the wound with EZDebride minimizes procedural pain while providing maximal benefit in promoting angio- and vasculo-genesis. To enhance clinical assessments, wound care providers can re-image with SnapshotNIR to monitor the change from baseline of hemoglobin and StO2. “Using objective data with SnapshotNIR to ensure a treatment is going to plan, and that a patient’s wound is healing is the clear path forward in healthcare technologies. It was an obvious collaboration to partner with MDM Wound Ventures, seeing how the impact of their instrument could be elevated with the microcirculatory vision of SnapshotNIR,” says Pierre Lemire, Chief Executive Officer of Kent Imaging.

Physicians can expect a debridement workflow that promotes timely diagnostics and objective, actionable data to complement clinical decision-making. Andrew Rader, DPM and owner of Indiana Foot and Ankle, has implemented SnapshotNIR and EZDebride successfully into his wound care arsenal. With over 30 years in the surgical and wound care industries, he is looking forward to the future stating, “The partnership between Kent Imaging and MDM signifies a pioneering collaboration that merges innovation and advanced wound care technology, promising enhanced patient outcomes and streamlined processes for physicians at the forefront of medical evolution.” With the combination of MDM’s EZDebride and Kent Imaging’s SnapshotNIR, wound debridement procedures can be clinically effective and patient-optimized supporting each company’s vision of improving patient outcomes.



About Kent Imaging

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, which develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. SnapshotNIR is supported by clinical evidence showing how it can help improve decision-making in wound care and speed the time to healing. Since receiving FDA and Health Canada clearance in 2017, the technology has been featured in several published articles and peer-reviewed posters. Applying the knowledge gained from clinical trials to patient care promotes consistency of treatment and optimal outcomes.

About MDM Wound Ventures

Originally founded as a veteran owned business, MDM Wound Ventures, Inc. develops and manufactures innovative products for clinicians that care for patients suffering with chronic and acute wounds. MDM’s mission is to develop instruments, products, and services that set the new standard in the wound care industry. With sharp debridement being the foundation of wound care, MDM Wound Ventures launched the EZDebride as its first product to ensure the best care practices in wound bed preparation and eradication of biofilm. The wound care vertical is optimal for innovation and advancement, and MDM’s Philosophy is to bring these standards to every clinic, hospital, and institution across the globe.

