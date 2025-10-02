Kent Imaging Brings CE-Marked SnapshotNIR to Germany, Switzerland & Austria to Advance Wound Care and Surgical Outcomes

Kent Imaging expands to DACH region with CE-Marked SnapshotNIR, enhancing wound care via real-time tissue oxygenation imaging.

We’ve been working collaboratively with TapMed to strategically bring SnapshotNIR to the market, and we’re excited about the opportunity to expand access to this innovative technology.” — Pierre Lemire, Kent Imaging CEO

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging, a global leader in advanced diagnostic imaging solutions, enters Germany, Switzerland, and Austria with receipt of CE Marking for their flagship device, SnapshotNIR. A strategic partnership with TapMed Medizintechnik Handels GmbH will introduce SnapshotNIR to the medical community throughout central Europe, delivering a groundbreaking imaging solution that transforms the management of complex, chronic, and surgical wounds.

“With SnapshotNIR, clinicians in the EU gain access to advanced, real-time tissue oxygenation imaging, previously limited to bulky or non-portable devices, in a compact, handheld format,” said Pierre Lemire, CEO of Kent Imaging. “It’s accurate, efficient, and designed to keep pace with the demands of modern wound care delivery. We’ve been working collaboratively with TapMed to strategically bring SnapshotNIR to the market, and we’re excited about the strength of this partnership and the opportunity to expand access to this innovative technology.”

SnapshotNIR is a user-friendly, portable imaging device that leverages near-infrared light to measure tissue oxygen saturation (StO2) 3-4mm below the surface of the skin, allowing assessment of circulation within the wound bed and peri-wound.

Julia Gall, TapMed’s wound expert, found her customers to be convinced SnapshotNIR elevates their work to another level. "I cannot go one day without SnapshotNIR anymore!” one of her clients told her.

“No other device is as reliable, easy to use, and has such a wide range of applications,” stated Gall. “The portable and non-invasive nature of the device allows the clinical staff to take as many pictures as necessary in almost no time and in a broad range of possible skin tones.”

Uniquely, SnapshotNIR features Hemoglobin View—a 4-panel mode that presents real-time color maps and relative values for oxyhemoglobin, deoxyhemoglobin, and total hemoglobin, in addition to StO2. This allows clinicians to assess microcirculatory trends at the bedside, enhancing their ability to track healing, plan interventions, and identify underlying conditions that may prevent surgical complications or impede the healing of a wound.

She continued, “It is exactly what we needed to complete our portfolio in flap monitoring and offers a new perspective in complex wounds such as chronic wounds or burns. We are eager to enter the whole DACH-Region with Kent’s SnapshotNIR!”

Unlike traditional imaging systems, SnapshotNIR is handheld, non-invasive, untethered and does not require a cart-based system or injectable dyes to be used. Its large touchscreen interface and ease of integration into routine workflows make it ideal for fast-paced clinical settings and easy adoption across all types of clinicians or patient-facing providers.

“Managing chronic wounds demands timely and objective data to guide clinical decision-making and prevent complications such as infection and amputation,” said Dr. Jeffrey A. Niezgoda, Chief Medical Officer of Wound Care and Limb Preservation at Kent Imaging. “The introduction of this technology into Germany, Austria, and Switzerland through our partnership with TapMed represents a significant advancement in wound care delivery—bringing clinicians a powerful tool to improve diagnostic accuracy and optimize patient management.”

Kent Imaging is excited to work with the enthusiastic team at TapMed Medizintechnik Handels GmbH and is looking forward to the future of SnapshotNIR throughout the European Union, building on its established presence in North America. This collaboration aims to empower healthcare professionals with innovative technology that enhances diagnostic precision and patient outcomes.

About Kent Imaging

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in advanced diagnostic imaging, developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular, and surgical subspecialties. Through patented imaging technologies Kent continues to provide innovative solutions that aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally.

The Snapshot family now includes two powerful imaging devices: SnapshotNIR, a near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging device initially cleared by the FDA and Health Canada in 2017, and with CE Marking in 2025, and SnapshotGLO, a bacterial autofluorescence imaging device that received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2025. SnapshotNIR is supported by strong clinical evidence demonstrating its ability to improve clinical decision-making and reduce healing time, while SnapshotGLO brings new unfiltered insight into wound bioburden detection and monitoring. Together, the Snapshot family enhances clinicians’ ability to detect, direct, and protect—promoting consistency of treatment, improving outcomes, and advancing the standard of care for patients worldwide.

About TapMed Medizintechnik Handels GmbH

TapMed Medizintechnik Handels GmbH has been a leading supplier of high-quality medical technology products to hospitals and private clinics for over 35 years. Our product range includes patient care, plastic, reconstructive and hand surgery as well as special products for veterinary medicine. Our products facilitate the work of clinical staff, enhance patient safety, and contribute to greater cost efficiency in patient care. TapMed supplies more than 80 percent of all German hospitals with high-quality medical and technical equipment from international manufacturers.

The TapMed Network consists of three different sales companies, TapMed Medizintechnik Handels GmbH, TapMed Swiss AG and TapMed Austria GmbH which work independently but share resources, knowledge, and technology. By participating in many trade fairs, offering in-house workshops, and executing comprehensive marketing campaigns, we proudly secured a substantial and growing share of the market within the DACH-area.

