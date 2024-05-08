Providence Hill's Sixth Annual Providence Cup Draws Shooters Nationwide

Providence Hill Hosts Sixth Annual Providence Cup in Jackson, Miss. Providence Hill Hosts Sixth Annual Providence Cup Sixth Annual Providence Cup in Jackson, Miss.

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, shooters from around the nation gathered at Providence Hill, the South’s premier sporting and recreational retreat, for the sixth annual Providence Cup. The event drew 300 participants from around the South and from coast to coast, with some participants traveling from as far as New York and California. Providence Hill offers a countryside dream with stunning natural beauty and first-class target setting that entices shooters from around the country to visit the Jackson metro area.

Spanning 1,200 acres of beautiful, serene landscape, the annual event featured six days of competitive clay shooting and camaraderie. Both professional and non-professional shooters were welcomed to compete and learn from 12 visiting professionals. Targets for the competition were set up by World Class target setter Jamie Peckham, who traveled from London, England to Jackson, Mississippi to assist with the Providence Cup.

“The Providence Cup is one of our biggest events each year and the pinnacle of sporting excellence,” said Mary Fran Mason, Sales and Marketing Manager at Providence Hill. “For six years now, the Providence Cup has brought together shooting enthusiasts and professionals alike, embodying the spirit of sportsmanship and community that is at the heart of Providence Hill.”

Every month, Providence Hill hosts competitive clay shooting events. Each May, however, the annual Providence Cup is considered the zenith of competitive shooting, drawing more professionals, prizes and prestige. The professionals stay on property and compete while also visiting with participants and offering lessons throughout the week. This year’s Providence Cup also doubled as a dress rehearsal for the 2025 U.S. Open, which Providence Hill is honored to host. A chef is also brought in to prepare food for participants. This year’s chefs were husband-and-wife team Chef Michael and Stephanie Poaletti from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, who provided delicious lunch and dinner options for participants and concluded the competition with a special pig roast.

“This year’s Providence Cup marks a new beginning,” said Providence Hill President Wiverson Trecenti. “It was the first stand alone Providence Hill branded shoot, paving our way towards becoming a recognized event, with exceptional targets, food, and a truly welcoming southern hospitality, and the prettiest grounds for shooting sports in the country.”

About 100 participants had the opportunity to be mentored by this year’s professionals the day before the Providence Cup officially began. Each of the 12 professionals was set up with a group of four people and provided personal coaching. The mentees proceeded to participate in an exclusive shooting competition for the day, where the professionals offered insights and guidance as they took aim.

“The 2024 Providence Cup and American FITASC Grand Prix was one for the books,” said Providence Hill member Brian Isonhood. “I shoot all over the country and Providence Hill is by far my favorite place to shoot. The exceptional beauty of the property, their first-class staff, and target setting make this a place every sporting clays enthusiast must experience. This was one of the most organized and well-managed tournaments I have participated in.”

In addition to a week filled with shooting, the Providence Cup brings in special vendors whom participants can shop from throughout the week. This year’s vendors included Otopro, a local shop for custom ear protection owned by Doctor of Audiology Grace Sturdivant; Woolley Shooting, a premium firearms store based in San Antonio, Texas, and Saint Augustine, Florida; and Bergs Outdoors, which offers quality products for dedicated outdoorsmen and is based in Broussard, Louisiana.

Providence Hill is thankful to this year’s sponsors and participants for making the sixth annual Providence Cup a memorable event. “The Providence Cup shoot exceeded all my expectations and served as a wonderful dress rehearsal for the 2025 U.S. Open, which we are excited and honored to host,” said Jimmy Grant, Providence Hill’s Director of Sporting Operations and the Conservancy.

To learn more about Providence Hill, visit their website at providencehill.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram (@providencehillms).