1infinity Ventures Leads Pioneering Partnership in AI Safety Amid Growing AI Safety Concerns
Because our expertise in AI is unmatched, we are uniquely equipped to drive transformative change in the AI landscape.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant stride toward ethical technology development, 1infinity Ventures spearheads a landmark collaboration with Silicon Sands Venture Studios. This initiative, which also includes Jiazi Guo, Dr. Seth Dobrin, Cyrus Hodes, and Atticus Francken, along with a network of leading tech firms, academic institutions, and expert advisors, is poised to set new standards in artificial intelligence (AI) innovation with a robust focus on safety and ethics. The venture underscores an urgent commitment to develop AI technologies that promise not only high returns but also rigorously adhere to ethical standards, aiming to improve societal well-being amid growing concerns about AI’s potential risks.
The Imperative for Safe AI
As AI technology advances, it brings forth challenges that echo through our social fabric, economy, and governance structures. Experts, policymakers, and world leaders have raised concerns about AI’s potential to facilitate large-scale disinformation campaigns, manipulate public belief, and destabilize society. Moreover, the corporate AI arms race exacerbates these risks as companies might prioritize short-term gains over long-term welfare, putting ethical AI developers in a difficult position of either risking their competitive edge or compromising on safety.
Jiazi Guo: Merging Financial Innovation with Ethical AI
Jiazi Guo, CEO of ETZ, is a key figure in this alliance. Her pioneering work in launching the world's first cryptocurrency SEP-IRA illustrates a commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology with practical financial solutions within an ethical framework. Guo's involvement in this venture is pivotal as it seeks to harmonize technological advancements with stringent ethical standards.
Cyrus Hodes: Navigating AI and Blockchain Ethically
Cyrus Hodes offers a distinctive mix of AI and blockchain expertise. As a co-founder of infinitio AI and an active contributor to various global AI governance projects, including the IEEE and the OECD AI Compute & Climate Expert Group, his insights are essential for developing an AI framework that is both innovative and ethically responsible.
Atticus Francken: Diverse Experience Shaping Public Policy and Technology
Atticus Francken's vast experience spans renewable energy finance, public policy roles at the White House and Federal Reserve Board of Governors, and significant investment roles. His strategic vision is crucial in navigating the complex intersection of technology development, public policy, and ethical considerations.
Dr. Seth Dobrin: Champion of Responsible AI Practices
Dr. Seth Dobrin, former Global Chief AI Officer at IBM, brings his extensive experience in responsible AI development to the forefront. His tenure at IBM, The Responsible AI Institute, the governance board of International Association of Privacy Professionals has been marked by significant contributions toward setting industry standards for ethical AI, making him an invaluable asset to this initiative.
A Commitment to Ethical AI Development
"This partnership, led by 1infinity Ventures, represents a proactive approach to AI development, emphasizing the need to manage risks while harnessing AI’s potential responsibly," stated Dr. Seth Dobrin from 1infinity Ventures. "We aim to create an ecosystem where AI is developed with ethical standards at its core, ensuring that future innovations align with both global governance frameworks and societal needs."
The design, development, and deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) predominantly occur in the Global North, particularly within North America. According to a 2020 report by the Global Partnership on AI and The Future Society, among 214 AI-related initiatives focusing on ethics, governance, and social good across thirty-eight countries and regions, 58 percent were concentrated in Europe and North America. In 2022, North America alone generated nearly 40 percent of global AI revenue, despite having less than 8 percent of the world's population. This concentration of AI production and governance in the Global North does not reflect the global scale at which AI is being adopted. Important decisions regarding AI's purpose, functionality, and safeguards remain centralized in the Global North, affecting users and stakeholders worldwide.
About 1infinity Ventures
1infinity Ventures, a leader in the venture capital industry, promotes technology growth through responsible investments, especially in AI and emerging technologies. The firm is committed to supporting startups that align with high ethical standards to enhance societal well-being.
About Silicon Sands Venture Studios
Located at the heart of the tech innovation ecosystem, Silicon Sands Venture Studios collaborates with top entrepreneurs and technologists to develop advanced, yet safe and ethically responsible AI solutions globally.
