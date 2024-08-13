LS Tractor New Parts Plant Grand Opening
LS Tractor USA is opening a new warehouse that will house their parts department, IT, Warranty, In-House Service, and additional assembly.
— Mike Kim, CEO
The renovated facility includes a spacious assembly area, expanded storage for parts inventory, offices for staff, and multiple conference rooms to empower collaboration. The additional location is located directly across from LS Tractors Headquarters in Battleboro, North Carolina. The new plant will help to expand the Company’s resources and communication efforts regarding parts and implement availability.
LS Tractor Parts Warehouse Details:
• Officially opening on May 10th, 2024
• Located at 6941 Corporation Pkwy, Battleboro, NC 27809
• The new warehouse is 100,472 sq. ft. / 9.71 acres
• The plant will replace the Crown Warehouse
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to open our new plant in Battleboro, North Carolina. This marks a significant milestone for our company, and I am very proud of what we have achieved. This expansion represents a commitment to our vision of growth and innovation. We are excited to enhance our operational efficiency and drive our company towards a future filled with even greater opportunities,” exclaims Mike Kim, LS Tractor USA’s CEO.
The Grand Opening of the warehouse is an exciting event for LS Tractor’s staff, dealers, and the local community. The event will include a tour of the facility, a short inaugural ceremony, and refreshments. The event will be held on Friday May 10th, 2024, at 10:30 in the morning at 6941 Corporation Pkwy, Battleboro, NC 27809.
