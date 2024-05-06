LS Tractor Launches the New and Improved MT4 Series
LS Tractor has upgraded their MT4 Series introducing two different horsepower options and modernized features inside the cab.
LS Tractor USA launches a new tractor series, the MT4. This new tractor series is a game-changer for farmers, fitting perfectly into the modernized LS Family design. Featuring more horsepower and impressive strength, this tractor series is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern agriculture. The new line also focuses on customer comfort, ensuring operators can work long hours with ease and efficiency.
— Robert Cenzon - Product Manager, LS Tractor
The new MT4 features an all-new hood design, matching the launch of the new MT2 series and the recently released MT774. The redesigned hood allows for full opening and easier access for engine service. The new MT4 series is offered in both cab and ROPS, available in 63 and 73 horsepower.
Enhanced comfort and visibility
• New cab design with 15% more interior space
• Optimized control layout for user convenience
• Improved seat with more cushion, a higher back, and new armrests
Workability Optimization
• Larger tires and more tire options for 73HP
• One of the best loader lift capacities in its class (up to 3,487 lb.)
• Increased weight by 400 lbs. to enhance tractor stability and operations
LS Tractor’s Product Manager, Robert Cenzon describes, “We’re excited for the release of our new MT4 Series, and in particular the new 73 HP cab and open station offerings. These new 73 HP tractors fill an important need in the utility market segment, and we believe our customers will be thrilled with the added comfort, power, and new functionality we’ve incorporated into the new MT4—like the new EZ-Brake feature which will be a game changer especially in loader applications.”
The enhanced MT4 Series will take the place of LS Tractor’s current MT4 line, adding more comfort and upgrading the line to the latest in tractor technology. The new tractors will be available at dealerships starting end of May 2024.
