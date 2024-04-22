LS Tractor Adds a 74 HP Tractor to Their MT7 Series
LS Tractor USA launches the new MT774. This tractor has been engineered to maximize field-proven utility, which usually would require a larger frame tractor.
The new MT774 is a truly compelling new product for us that we think a lot of people are going to be excited to use.”BATTLEBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LS Tractor USA launches the all-new MT774. This tractor has been reengineered to maximize field-proven utility, which usually would require a larger frame tractor. From tilling expansive fields to hauling heavy loads, the MT774 can tackle the most challenging chores on the farm.
Beyond raw strength, the MT774 showcases a new look and feel, carrying on the new LS family look that originally launched with the MT2 series earlier this year. The new look comes with additional efficiency and comfort features, all offered at the unbeatable prices that LS Tractor is known for.
Paramount Performance
• New 74 HP offering in the MT7 series, utilizing the FPT F24 engine with allows you to do more work than ever before without needing DEF (diesel exhaust fluid)
• 8.5% increase in fuel efficiency
• Increased PTO efficiency relative to competitive models
Fresh Look and Feel
• A deeper blue paint color and silver rims showcasing a polished and dominating new design
• Redesigned hood that improves engine performance and serviceability
• New LED headlights
Enhanced Comfort
• Revamped interior dashboard and controls to enhance usability
• Quieter engine
• Less vibration felt inside cab
"The new MT774 is a truly compelling new product for us that we think a lot of people are going to be excited to use. It offers the heavy duty, high performance required for jobs like hay baling in a smaller but premium package, allowing our customers to do their important tasks in comfort and style with ease,” explains LS Tractor’s Product Manager, Robert Cenzon.
LS Tractor recognizes their customers agricultural needs and that is why they released the 74-horsepower addition to their MT7 tractor line. This powerful machine increases the options available to customers, offering them greater flexibility to select the tractor best suited for their land. With its array of capabilities and versatility, the new MT774 enhances the LS Tractor’s lineup, ensuring that customers have access to a range of features. Customers can expect these new tractors to begin arriving at dealers’ lots as of May of 2024.
