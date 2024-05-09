Confidential Recovery Now Accepts Magellan Insurance to Expand Access to Drug Rehabilitation Services in San Diego

Outpatient Drug Rehab in San Diego Confidential Recovery Logo

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Confidential Recovery, a San Diego intensive outpatient drug rehab program, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Magellan Health. This collaboration will allow Confidential Recovery to accept Magellan insurance, increasing the accessibility of high-quality addiction treatment services to more individuals struggling with substance abuse in the San Diego area.

This new insurance acceptance is part of Confidential Recovery's ongoing commitment to enhance healthcare accessibility and support individuals on their journey to recovery. Scott H. Silverman, Founder and CEO of Confidential Recovery, says "When we started Confidential Recovery in 2014, our vision was to help as many men and women find and maintain sobriety as possible. Our partnership with Magellan Health marks a pivotal step in our mission to provide comprehensive, compassionate, and personalized addiction treatment."

Confidential Recovery provides outpatient drug treatment for professionals in San Diego, including a lot of veterans and first responders. Navy Veteran Jay Wylie is the Operations Manager, and a ‘veteran-in-recovery’ himself. Jay says, "We believe that financial barriers should not prevent anyone from accessing the help they need. Accepting Magellan insurance will help us reach more individuals who are in pursuit of recovery and support."

Confidential Recovery offers a range of outpatient services designed for adults to integrate into their busy lives, including one-on-one counseling and support group meetings. The facility's team of experienced professionals is dedicated to creating a supportive and effective treatment environment that respects the dignity and individuality of each client.

For more information about Confidential Recovery and the services offered, please visit https://www.confidentialrecovery.com/ or call (619) 452–1200.