After the Storm Recovery Center Introduces The 4C Framework™ for Recovery Treatment

TODOS SANTOS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the Storm is a residential drug rehabilitation program that offers a private, personalized, and intimate recovery experience in a tranquil and beautiful coastal center in Baja California Sur.

Co-founders Bill Arbuckle and Morgan Davies recently announced their 4C Framework™, which encapsulates their intensive therapeutic program and supports their 3-Pronged approach to treatment:

1) Addressing surface-level usage behaviors

2) Investigating underlying causes and trauma through intensive therapeutic programming

3) Practical application planning to sustain learning and new behaviors through transition planning and aftercare

“The framework ‘meets people where they are’ on their recovery journey, creating a safe space and supporting clients to understand themselves as they are, so they can choose how they want to change,” says Clinical Director Bill Arbuckle, who holds a Master's Degree in Counseling Psychology from Adler University and is also a Registered Clinical Counsellor (RCC) from British Columbia, Canada.

Morgan Davies, Chief Operations Officer, adds, “This practical and inclusive system compliments whatever approaches and tools may resonate with a client.”

The 4 C’s are:

Compassion: An antidote to shame, blame, and judgment.

Community: An antidote to feeling alone and not good enough.

Connection: An antidote to feeling lost and misunderstood.

Consistency: An antidote to neglect and chaos.

To read more about The 4C Framework™, you can visit the After the Storm “About Our Program” page or look through a digital brochure here.

