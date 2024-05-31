Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,684 in the last 365 days.

After the Storm Recovery Center Introduces The 4C Framework™ for Recovery Treatment

After the Storm logo

After the Storm logo

After the Storm Facility View

After the Storm Facility View

After the Storm Facility

After the Storm Facility

The framework encapsulates their intensive therapeutic program and supports their 3-Pronged approach to treatment.

The framework ‘meets people where they are’ on their recovery journey, creating a safe space and supporting clients to understand themselves as they are, so they can choose how they want to change.”
— Bill Arbuckle, Founder and Clinical Director

TODOS SANTOS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the Storm is a residential drug rehabilitation program that offers a private, personalized, and intimate recovery experience in a tranquil and beautiful coastal center in Baja California Sur.

Co-founders Bill Arbuckle and Morgan Davies recently announced their 4C Framework™, which encapsulates their intensive therapeutic program and supports their 3-Pronged approach to treatment:

1) Addressing surface-level usage behaviors
2) Investigating underlying causes and trauma through intensive therapeutic programming
3) Practical application planning to sustain learning and new behaviors through transition planning and aftercare

“The framework ‘meets people where they are’ on their recovery journey, creating a safe space and supporting clients to understand themselves as they are, so they can choose how they want to change,” says Clinical Director Bill Arbuckle, who holds a Master's Degree in Counseling Psychology from Adler University and is also a Registered Clinical Counsellor (RCC) from British Columbia, Canada.

Morgan Davies, Chief Operations Officer, adds, “This practical and inclusive system compliments whatever approaches and tools may resonate with a client.”

The 4 C’s are:

Compassion: An antidote to shame, blame, and judgment.
Community: An antidote to feeling alone and not good enough.
Connection: An antidote to feeling lost and misunderstood.
Consistency: An antidote to neglect and chaos.

To read more about The 4C Framework™, you can visit the After the Storm “About Our Program” page or look through a digital brochure here.

For More Information:

After the Storm Recovery Center can be reached toll-free from the U.S. and Canada at (888) 984-0758. From Mexico, After the Storm can be reached via Whatsapp at +1 (604) 562-3938. You can also message them through their website: https://afterthestormrecovery.com/. The facility is located at FQ86+97, Todos Santos, B.C.S. 23300, Mexico.

Morgan Davies
After the Storm
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

After the Storm Recovery Center Introduces The 4C Framework™ for Recovery Treatment

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more