Strategic Consulting Services and Northwest Ergonomics Celebrate 5 Year Anniversary of Ergonomic Support Labs in WA

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northwest Ergonomics & Assistive Technologies helps individuals and organizations in the Pacific Northwest with ergonomic office equipment, disability accommodations, and assistive technology solutions.

This June and July mark the 5-year anniversary of their on-site equipment labs in Lynnwood and Des Moines, Washington. At these equipment labs, Northwest’s clients can get “hands on” experience with the ergonomic and assistive technology solutions, allowing them to fully experience how the equipment will work for them when it arrives at their offices.

“By allowing employees the opportunity to try out and experiment with the ergonomic solutions and disability accommodations before they purchase, their likelihood of adopting and being satisfied with the solution goes way up, as they already know that the equipment fits and works for them,” says Ric Burd, a Certified Disability Manager Specialist. “Conversely, the likelihood for a costly return of the equipment goes down after the company can try out the equipment in our lab,” Ric continued.

