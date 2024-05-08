Bell Family Farm Welcomes a New Baby Mini Zebu Calf: Meet Esme
A Delightful New Arrival Brings Joy to Florida's Top-Rated Petting Farm
We are thrilled at how well Caroline and Esme are doing together and settling in on our farm.”POLK CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bell Family Farm is thrilled to announce the newest addition to its family: a baby mini zebu calf named Esme! Born to mom, Sweet Caroline, and dad, Alfie, Esme entered the world on May 6, 2024, at 5:00 PM, weighing approximately 25 pounds and standing just 16 inches tall. This adorable newcomer will be joining the farm's existing herd of six cattle, alongside a diverse array of animals including goats, kunekune pigs, and chickens.
— Ray Bell
Mini zebu cattle are among the oldest breeds, with roots tracing back to India. They have a small stature and typically stand at a maximum of 42 inches and weigh up to 500 pounds—they are known for their resilience and gentle nature making them a perfect fit for Bell Family Farm.
Bell Family Farm is Florida's top-rated petting farm, conveniently located in Polk City between Orlando and Tampa, and just minutes from major theme parks. Established in 2021 by husband and wife team Ray and Sarah Bell, the farm encompasses 14 acres of old-world Florida charm. Visitors can meet over 50 friendly animals, and enjoy a guided tour where they can learn about each animal, with opportunities to feed and interact with many of them. For those seeking a unique and stress-relieving experience, the farm's "cuddle cow," Aurora, is a favorite among guests. Visitors aged 13 and over can spend quality time with her to relax and de-stress.
Bell Family Farm is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 AM to 3 PM, with adult tickets priced at $15.50 per person and kids 12 and under $12.50 per child. Infants enter for free.
To learn more about Bell Family Farm or purchase tickets, visit www.bellsminizebu.com. For additional inquiries, contact Ray and Sarah Bell at 863-984-0488 or info@bellsminizebu.com.
