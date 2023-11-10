Central Florida Petting Farm Launches Homeschool Social Program
Making friends isn't easy. Especially for homeschoolers. We want to help kids make friendships that last a lifetime and take those relationships beyond the farm.”POLK CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Title: Bell Family Farm Launches Homeschool Social Program for Kids in Central Florida
— Ray Bell
Bell Family Farm, located in the heart of Central Florida, is excited to announce the launch of their Homeschool Social program. This program is designed to provide a unique opportunity for kids to socialize and develop relationships beyond the farm. The program will kick off on Wednesday, November 29th at 1 pm and will repeat every Wednesday. Interested parents can book their child's spot on the farm's website, www.bellsminizebu.com, or by contacting the farm directly at info@bellsminizebu.com or 863-984-0488.
The Homeschool Social program at Bell Family Farm is a response to the growing need for socialization and community among homeschooling families. With the rise of homeschooling due to the pandemic, many parents have expressed concerns about their children's lack of social interaction. Bell Family Farm aims to bridge this gap by providing a safe and fun environment for kids to socialize and build relationships with their peers.
The program will offer a variety of activities and experiences for kids, including farm tours, animal interactions, and hands-on learning opportunities. The farm's spacious outdoor setting allows for proper social distancing while still providing a fun and engaging experience for the kids. The program will also incorporate educational elements, such as learning about sustainable farming practices and the importance of caring for animals.
"We are thrilled to launch our Homeschool Social program and provide a space for kids to connect and form meaningful relationships," says Sarah Bell, owner of Bell Family Farm. "I understand the importance of socialization for children's overall development. Our program aims to not only provide a fun and educational experience but also foster a sense of community among homeschooling families in Central Florida."
Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity for your child to socialize and learn at Bell Family Farm. Book your child's spot now on the farm's website or by contacting them directly. For more information about the program and other offerings at Bell Family Farm, visit www.bellsminizebu.com.
Established in 2021, Bell Family Farm is a unique, interactive petting farm which is home to over 50 friendly, social and often comedic farm animals including goats, baby goats, miniature cattle and as well as large cattle, pigs, and chickens. Family owned and operated by husband and wife Ray and Sarah Bell, the farm is located in beautiful rural Polk City, Florida, minutes from exit 48 on Interstate 4.
Raymond Bell
Bell Family Farm and Apiary
+ +1 863-984-0488
info@bellsminizebu.com
