Bell Family Farm Grand Opening June 2021
Bell Family Farm, the Home of Florida Zebu Experience: your chance to pet, walk and feed miniature zebu cattle, kunekune pigs, and other unique farm animals.POLK CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bell Family Farm and Apiary, home of the “Florida Zebu Experience,” is celebrating its grand opening on June 17, 2021. Nestled on a country road, within the Green Swamp Preserve, near Orlando and close to theme parks, The “Florida Zebu Experience” is a private, interactive, agri-tourism program. Individuals and groups visit a working farm, meet, spend time, and learn about miniature zebu and other unique farm animals.
The Bell Family Farm and Apiary is home to several miniature zebu, kunekune pigs, ducks, Easter Egger chickens, and goats. Through private, appointment-only experiences, our goal is to educate and enrich people’s lives through direct interaction with a variety of animals that are calm, social, and fun. Spanning nearly 14 acres in north Polk County, the Farm is tucked away in a quiet, peaceful nook of an otherwise busy metro Orlando area.
Owners Sarah and Ray Bell have a deep love and respect for animals and nature. “After 30 years of working away from home, I wanted to get back to my roots, spending time on my land and sharing my love of animals with the community,” says Ray Bell.
The Farm also has an apiary (honey bee farm) which produces local, raw honey. Honey, chicken eggs, along with other locally-produced products, will be for sale.
To book your private experience or for more information, please call, email or go online: 863-984-0488, info@bellsminizebu.com, bellsminizebu.com.
The Bell Family Farm and Apiary, LLC, is a local, family-owned business started in 2021 with the goal of expanding agri-tourism in the state of Florida and educating the community about farm life.
