ecfirst, A HITRUST Authorized External Assessor, Achieves r2 Certification
ecfirst Demonstrates Deep Commitment to the HITRUST EcosystemWAUKEE, IA, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ecfirst proudly announces that it has successfully achieved the HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification. This esteemed certification underscores ecfirst’s unwavering commitment to the HITRUST ecosystem. It further demonstrates to organizations looking to pursue certification that ecfirst has the experience and the expertise to successfully meet HITRUST requirements.
The HITRUST r2 Certification is recognized across industries as a comprehensive and rigorous security framework. By meeting these stringent criteria for an r2 Certification, ecfirst assures clients and partners of its capability to address the requirements across the dozens of HITRUST authoritative sources.
"Our clients regard HITRUST Certification as a strategic objective for their business. Be it a HITRUST e1, i1, or r2 certification, the ecfirst HITRUST methodology delivers results on time and within budget," said Ali Pabrai, Chief Executive of ecfirst. "With ecfirst selected to serve on the HITRUST Assessor Council, we are continuously at the forefront to contribute to our clients and the HITRUST global ecosystem."
The process to achieve HITRUST r2 Certification involves a thorough assessment of an organization’s information security protocols, risk management practices, and compliance with industry-specific regulations. Achieving this certification demonstrates ecfirst’s alignment with global standards and its proactive approach to mitigating cyber risks.
ecfirst’s achievement of the HITRUST r2 Certification is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to provide cutting-edge cyber defense solutions. Clients can feel confident that ecfirst has applied the HITRUST requirements for its most comprehensive certification, the r2, to ecfirst itself. This translates to clients trusting ecfirst thought leadership with their own HITRUST priorities.
About ecfirst
Founded in 1999, ecfirst is a leading provider of AI, cyber defense, and compliance services across the United States and globally. ecfirst delivers end-to-end services in the areas of HITRUST, CMMC, HIPAA, NIST, Privacy, Pen tests, and AI (ISO 42001 and NIST AI RMF). With ecfirst, you, the client, always have complete flexibility with our fixed-fee services across our On-Demand Consulting and customized Managed Compliance Services Program. Complimentary with every engagement comes ecfirst’s experience from delivering thousands of assessments, ensuring you receive deep industry insight as well as best practices implemented.
ecfirst is a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor, a CMMC Authorized C3PAO, LPP, LTP, and RPO, and has established industry-leading credentials in training, including CHP, CSCS, and CCSA. More information is at www.ecfirst.com and www.ecfirst.biz.
Peter Harvey
Client Executive Contact
Peter.Harvey@ecfirst.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn