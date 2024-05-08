Axxel announces the sale of CES Conteneurs to Environmental Solutions 360 Ltd. (E360s)

Axxel facilitates the sale of CES Conteneurs to Environmental Solutions 360 Ltd. (E360s)

MONT-ROYAL, QC, CANADA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Michel Lanciault, of CES Conteneurs, stated that the acquisition by Environmental Solutions 360 Ltd. (E360s) of the CES Conteneurs represents a significant opportunity for the company's expansion, aiming to meet the present and future needs of its clientele. He emphasized the values embodied by E360s as well as the business opportunities resulting from the synergy between the two entities, were fundamental elements that motivated the decision, with insight to ensuring the sustainability of the company and the well-being of its employees.

Mr. Lanciault added that Axxel played an essential role in facilitating the negotiations that led to the conclusion of the transaction. He expressed gratitude to Mr. Nizar Loukil and Mr. Jean-Michel Zakhour for their participation, availability, and wise counsel throughout a complex process aimed at achieving the set objectives.

For his part, Nizar Loukil, Senior Director of Axxel's mergers and acquisitions division, expressed appreciation to E360S and CES Conteneurs for the trust placed in his team as facilitators in the negotiation and due diligence processes. He also highlighted the enjoyment in actively contributing to the success of the CES Conteneurs acquisition. Under Mr. Lanciault's leadership, he also hailed the prosperity of CES Conteneurs as a major player in the residential, commercial, and industrial container rental sector. In conclusion, he expressed thanks to all parties involved in the transaction for their collaboration and dedication.