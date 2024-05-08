Revival Today Announces 'Radiance: The Resistance' Women's Conference
Evangelists Jonathan and Adalis Shuttlesworth have been preaching The Gospel full-time since May 2002. Revival Today, founded in 2007, is a ministry dedicated to reaching those that have never heard the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Empowering three-day event invites women to embrace their royal identity through transformative services and a special brunchPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revival Today is excited to invite women from all walks of life to join us for the annual 'Radiance: The Resistance' conference, set to take place in downtown Pittsburgh. This empowering event is scheduled for May 9-11, 2024, with a series of transformative services and a special brunch.
The conference will kick off with a Welcome Service on Thursday evening at 7:00 pm, followed by morning and evening services on Friday. A unique Saturday Brunch at the Omni William Penn Hotel's Grand Ballroom will close the event, featuring raffles, giveaways, and a Q&A session with Pastor Adalis and guests.
This year's theme, "You Are Royalty," encourages attendees to step into their destinies and embrace their royal identity, inspired by 1 Peter 2:9. The event promises to be a life-changing experience, filled with spiritual growth, fellowship, and divine encounters.
Registration is required for all events, including the free Saturday brunch. For more information and to register, please visit The Resistance website at: https://revivaltoday.com/radiance
Join us for a weekend of faith, healing, and empowerment at 'Radiance: The Resistance'!
About Revival Today Church
Founded by Evangelist and Pastor Jonathan Shuttlesworth, Revival Today Church and its associated ministries are dedicated to reaching the lost and hurting with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Launched in 2022, Revival Today Church is a beacon of hope in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering biblical teachings on faith, healing, prosperity, and living a victorious life. With a global impact through Revival Today Broadcasting, the church remains committed to soul-winning and honoring the Holy Spirit, positioning itself as a home of breakthroughs, miracles, and community support. For more information about Revival Today Church, please visit: http://revivaltodaychurch.com
###
Contact:
Stephanie Miller
stephanie@revivaltoday.com
www.revivaltodaychurch.com
Stephanie Miller
Revival Today Church
stephanie@revivaltoday.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube