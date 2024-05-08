Mitch Gould, NPI: U.S. Wellness Economy, Largest Market in the World, Now Valued at $1.8 Trillion
EINPresswire.com/ -- As the United States wellness economy reaches a staggering $1.8 trillion valuation, becoming the largest wellness market in the world, Nutritional Products International (NPI) remains at the forefront of market expansion strategies for health and wellness brands. The Global Wellness Institute highlights the U.S. as a global leader in wellness, dwarfing its closest competitor, China, with a market twice its size.
Under the veteran leadership of founder Mitch Gould, NPI provides unparalleled access to the U.S. market for domestic and international health and wellness brands. Gould’s expertise, developed through years of representing iconic figures in sports and entertainment like Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, and Wayne Gretzky, has positioned NPI as a critical resource for companies looking to capitalize on the burgeoning U.S. wellness trend.
"NPI's turnkey approach uniquely equips us to navigate the complexities of the U.S. market, ensuring a seamless transition from product launch through to consumer purchase," said Mitch Gould, CEO of NPI. "Our ability to import, distribute, and promote products effectively allows our client brands to thrive in this competitive environment.”
The wellness sectors where the U.S. leads include nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products, all areas of specialty for NPI. With its strategic partner, InHealth Media, NPI enhances its promotional efforts by providing targeted media and marketing strategies that ensure maximum visibility across diverse platforms.
As brands from around the globe seek entry into the U.S. market, NPI's expertise and strategic partnerships streamline the process, offering a comprehensive distribution and marketing strategy that aligns with current consumer trends and demands.
For more information about how Nutritional Products International can help your brand succeed in the expansive U.S. wellness market, please visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
ABOUT IN HEALTH MEDIA
InHealth Media is a result-driven, strategy-based, creatively focused media agency that provides comprehensive media services with a global reach for sports, health and wellness, beauty, personal care and nutrition markets.
Kayla Zadel
