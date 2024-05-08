Submit Release
Commencement of working trip in the Russian Federation

TAJIKISTAN, May 8 - On May 8, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived in the city of Moscow, Russian Federation, on a working trip.

At the Vnukovo-2 Airport of Moscow, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, was cordially received by the high-ranking representatives of the Russian Federation.

During this visit, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon will participate in an informal meeting of the Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States and ceremonial events dedicated to the 79th anniversary of the Victory Day.

