Inspect Point Announces Partnership with Coast
Inspect Point + Coast: Optimize your fleet with expense control, fraud protection, and valuable rewards.TROY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspect Point, a leading provider of innovative solutions for facility inspections, is pleased to announce its upcoming partnership with Coast, a modern digital fleet and fuel card provider, and expense management platform that helps companies govern their fleet spending. This collaboration aims to revolutionize fleet management by offering solutions that enhance efficiency, security, and control.
Coast's product suite is designed to streamline the process of fuel and business-related purchases, making it easier for companies to manage their fleet expenses. Their offerings include fuel-only cards, fleet and fuel cards that enable non-fuel spend, and virtual business cards.
This partnership will benefit businesses with a medium-sized fleet that require a streamlined method for managing fuel and other vehicle-related expenses. This includes companies looking to protect against fraudulent transactions, simplify their accounting processes, and earn consistent rebates and rewards on their purchases.
Coast integrates with several telematics providers, enhancing fleet management capabilities by allowing customers to block suspicious transactions and collect odometer data for fuel efficiency insights.
Inspect Point’s forthcoming fleet management functionality will enable customers to leverage Coast's telematics integration seamlessly. Until then, customers can benefit from Coast's offerings through Inspect Point’s referral program.
Businesses interested in leveraging Coast's offerings can learn more about the Coast product and how to apply through Inspect Point's dedicated landing page: coastpay.com/lp/inspectpoint.
About Inspect Point:
Inspect Point is a cloud-based solution with over a decade of success, serving alarm, sprinkler, and extinguisher professionals in their day-to-day operations. From advanced insights into issues to Inspect Point’s quote creation, service scheduling, and invoice generation capabilities, Inspect Point gives customers the tools they need to scale their business, increase profitability, ensure compliance, and focus on what they care about most; the safety of the people and buildings they serve.
For media inquiries, please contact marketing@inspectpoint.com.
Coast cards are issued by Celtic Bank. All card accounts subject to credit approval. Cardholders may only use Coast cards for commercial purposes (which means the payment of business expenses), and not for personal, family or household purposes.
Chadwick Macferran
Inspect Point
email us here