The Patient Company Welcomes Teresa Connolly, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FACHE as Newest Board Member
The Patient Company is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Teresa Connolly, a seasoned nursing and healthcare executive leader to its board of directors.
I am honored to join The Patient Company's board of directors and be part of an organization that is dedicated to improving patient outcomes.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Patient Company, a leading provider of medical devices dedicated to enhancing patient safety and care, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Teresa Connolly to its board of directors.
— Teresa Connolly, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FACHE, The Patient Company Board Member
With a distinguished career over 35 years of experience as a seasoned international doctorate-prepared nursing and healthcare executive leader, Dr. Teresa Connolly brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise as a results-oriented healthcare executive, with an established track record of success and the ability to build trust-based teams that embrace innovation and accelerate results. During her tenure, Dr. Connolly has transformed departments of nursing, scaling from 1,000 to over 2,500 staff, leading the transformation by implementing an integrated clinical practice model across 34 clinics and a 300+ bed hospital. Her appointment signifies The Patient Company's commitment to strengthening its leadership team with individuals who possess a deep understanding of the healthcare landscape and a passion for driving innovation.
"We are absolutely ecstatic to welcome Teresa Connolly to our board of directors," said Andrew Heuerman, CEO of The Patient Company. "Calling Teresa a prominent nurse would be a gross understatement. Her experience and strategic insight in nursing is second only perhaps to her impact and understanding of healthcare as a whole. Teresa's track record and motivation of impacting healthcare for the better is why we are proud to call Teresa our company's new clinical leader. She will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and impact in the healthcare industry."
Teresa Connolly's appointment comes at a pivotal time for The Patient Company as the Company launches their first product, SimPull, designed to facilitate the safe movement of patients in healthcare settings, and continue to grow their product portfolio.
"I am honored to join The Patient Company's board of directors and be part of an organization that is dedicated to improving patient outcomes," said Teresa Connolly. "I look forward to collaborating with the team to further advance our mission of delivering innovative solutions that enhance patient safety and care."
About The Patient Company:
Through the development and commercialization of new medical devices and products, The Patient Company aims to redefine what a medical device/product provider should be. The Patient Company is dedicated and focused on improving quality, clinical safety, and employee satisfaction, understanding that these goals are all centered around one clear task: providing clinical staff members with superior tools to better take care of their patients.
Andy Teague
The Patient Company
+1 844-746-7855
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube