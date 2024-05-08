Rare Opportunity: U.S. State Domain Name "Indiana.com" Available for Acquisition
Indiana.com: The Definitive Digital Address for Indiana Goes on Sale
These impressive statistics paint a clear picture: Indiana is a state on the rise.”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TLDBrokerage.com, a Domain Name Brokerage Services, today announced that the exclusive premium domain name “Indiana.com” is available for immediate acquisition.
— John Colascione
The Indiana.com domain name was first registered in the early 1990s and has been held by the same owner ever since. The purchase of big city or state domain names has always been considered a strategic move for media companies to control their presence in a particular market. For example, The Boston Globe acquired the domain name “Boston.com” in 1995, The Philadelphia Inquirer acquired the domain name “Philly.com” in 2004, and the McClatchy newspaper chain acquired the domain name “Miami.com” in 2005.
Owning a geographic domain name or “geo domain” like “Indiana.com” can instantly brand any business in the state, even a startup, as an absolute authority in the industry, effectively by-passing many years of needed advertising and marketing without it.
Owning Indiana.com positions any business at the center of a state experiencing a surge in economic activity.
Here are some key facts to showcase Indiana's growth:
--- Record-breaking Investment: In 2023, companies invested a whopping $28.7 billion in Indiana, the highest capital investment in the state's history [Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC)].
--- Job Creation Boom: These investments fueled the creation of over 21,866 new jobs with an average wage exceeding $75,000 annually – well above the national average [IEDC].
--- Manufacturing Strength: Indiana's manufacturing sector remains a powerhouse, contributing the highest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) within the state at $132.9 billion annually [USAFacts].
--- Top Ranking for Business: Forbes recognized Indiana as the #1 state to start a business in 2023, highlighting its strong entrepreneurial ecosystem [IEDC].
--- Thriving Innovation Hub: Indiana's venture capital market surpassed $1 billion for the second year running, solidifying its position as a leader in innovation [IEDC].
"These impressive statistics paint a clear picture: Indiana is a state on the rise." said John Colascione, TLD Brokerage CEO. "Owning Indiana.com allows the buyer to instantly capitalize on this positive momentum while harnessing a significant competitive advantage for years to come. Some might event say, it's a Once-in-a-Lifetime Acquisition."
To inquire about Indiana.com, please contact exclusive brokerage firm, TLDBrokerage.com at 561-370-7366 or by email at domains@searchen.com
About TLDBrokerage.com
TLDBrokerage.com specializes in buying, selling, and brokering domain names and websites. The company helps clients buy and sell premium domain names. TLD Brokerage is part of SEARCHEN NETWORKS® Internet services. The terms SEARCHEN ®, SEARCHEN NETWORKS ® and SERIOUS ABOUT SEARCH ® are federally registered trademarks in the United States.
John Colascione
Searchen Networks®
+1 6319213446
email us here
