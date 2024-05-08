InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Snow and Ice Removal Tool for Vehicle Fenders, Fender Wells, and Rocker Panels
David P. of Burnsville, MN is the creator of the Slush Buster, the only device on the market specifically designed to remove the corrosive snow and slush that accumulates on the fenders, rocker panels, and in the wheel wells of a vehicle when driving on snow packed roads. The invention is comprised of an injection molded plastic scraper and handle made from a strong flexible semi rigid plastic designed to hold up in the coldest of temperatures. It is 38” long and the scraper is 5” square, and it has smooth rounded edges to help protect a vehicle’s finish. The tool is designed to easily fit in the backseat or trunk of a vehicle. Tooling for manufacturing the Slush Buster is included with the sale.
The tool can be utilized for quickly and effectively removing corrosive slush and snow from the fenders, wheel wells, and rocker panels of a car, truck, or SUV. Users can easily remove snow and slush prior to pulling into their garage, resulting in a drier, cleaner, and ice-free floor. Ultimately, it helps reduce damage to the garage floor and chances of slipping and falling on ice formations while preventing snow and ice accumulation from damaging the vehicle body.
Markets for devices that help vehicle owners maintain better care of their vehicles during winter are vast and dynamic, skewing heavily toward global regions that experience harsh and heavy snowfall during the winter. The market offers a range of snow and ice removal devices, including snow brushes, ice scrapers, snow shovels, heated wiper blades, and even specialized snow removal tools for roofs, windshields, wheel wells, and more. The diversity of products caters to different consumer preferences and needs.
These markets are competitive with various brands and manufacturers offering snow and ice removal devices. Manufacturers are looking for quality products that innovate and offer versatility over current tools. The Slush Buster is the perfect seasonal tool that would significantly expand any manufacturer’s product line. Its unique and versatile features help remove snow and ice buildup in vehicle areas that are typically left untouched by standard tools and products.
David filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Slush Buster product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Slush Buster can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
