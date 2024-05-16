InventionHome® Inventor Creates Software Application that Facilitates Secure Data Transfer Between Electronic Devices
EINPresswire.com/ -- Deanna S. of Seattle, WA is the creator of 2GoBi, a software application for interchanging electronic device manufacturers under a single phone number. Users can register their phone number on the app and swap between different device manufacturers and networks without losing their phone number and data.
The application function can extend to any type of electronic device for transferring data. It can merge two different software types on PCs, gaming consoles, televisions, and more. Users can maintain data protection while transferring information from one electronic device to another. The app can save considerable time, effort, and money when using electronic devices of different brands and manufacturers.
Transferring data between electronic devices made by two different manufacturers typically involves using compatible communication protocols, interfaces, or file transfer methods. The process can be difficult and convoluted, especially for people who purchase items online and must complete data transfers on their own. Current transfer methods include USB connections, wireless transfers, and memory cards or storage media; however, these methods require two steps: data must be downloaded to one device, and then transferred to the other via a wireless or wired connection.
Consumers are constantly looking for new ways to make data transfer easier and more accessible, especially when transferring information to devices of differing manufacturers. The 2GoBi software application is innovative and versatile, functioning with any type of electronic and offering a secure and streamlined method of data transfer.
Deanna filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her 2GoBi product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in 2GoBi can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
