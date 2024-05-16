InventionHome® Inventor Creates Napkins that Secure to a Flat Surface via Adhesive to Keep Them in Place and Accessible
EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrea T. of Louisville, KY is the creator of Nap-It, a disposable napkin with an adhesive surface on the base to firmly secure the napkin to a flat surface, like a table. The napkin functions like a sticky note such that the adhesive is present at the top of the napkin, securing one edge to the surface and preventing it from blowing away due to wind. The adhesive can be placed at either edge of the napkin base and pressed firmly onto a flat surface to keep it secured.
The napkin can be used for cleaning, wiping the hands and face, etc. while being kept on the surface, preventing it from blowing away or falling off. The napkins may be stored in a dispenser unit and available in different sizes. Overall, it offers a simple and convenient way for people to keep napkins close by multipurpose application at homes, outdoors, at restaurants, and more.
Several items are currently available in the market that keep napkins, tissues, and other similar products secure on a table, especially while outdoors. Products like napkin holders, table clamps, non-slip liners, and sticky tape can be useful; however, these still may not be effective at keeping napkins on an outdoor table during moderately windy days. Trying to keep napkins held down with heavy items can leave them unsanitary and risky to use due to the spread of germs and bacteria from these objects to the napkins. The Nap-It napkins are a much more effective and versatile solution to outdoor dining and would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer’s product line.
Andrea filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Nap-It product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Nap-It can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
