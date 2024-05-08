InventionHome® Inventor Creates Specialized Eyewear with Single Glasses Arm to Accommodate Brain Surgery Patients
Paulo P. of Palm Harbor, FL is the creator of Eyeglasses For Brain Surgery Patients, a pair of modified eyeglasses or sunglasses designed with a singular arm rather than two. The single arm keeps the glasses secure on only one side of the head, allowing those with recent incisions or scars on the opposite side to maintain comfort without a second glasses arm rubbing against the side of their incision area.
This design can be used on reading glasses, typical glasses, sunglasses, or any other type of glasses that would typically have two securing arms. The glasses can be available in numerous colors, sizes, styles, and designs. Ultimately, the glasses are designed to improve comfort for anyone that wears glasses who recently underwent a surgical procedure on their head.
The impact of wearing glasses on brain surgery incisions after surgery can vary depending on several factors, including the type of surgery, the location and size of the incisions, the healing process of the patient, and the specific instructions given by the healthcare provider. In the immediate post-surgery period, wearing glasses directly over incisions can potentially cause discomfort or irritation. This discomfort may be due to pressure on the incision sites, especially if the glasses are tight-fitting or if there's swelling in the area. Healthcare providers typically provide guidance on when it's safe to resume wearing glasses and may recommend alternatives during the initial healing phase.
The type of glasses worn can also influence comfort levels. For example, lightweight frames with adjustable nose pads and flexible temples may be more comfortable for some patients post-surgery compared to heavier or rigid frames. Dealing with restrictions on glasses can be incredibly frustrating. The Eyeglasses for Brain Surgery Patients aims to minimize discomfort by offering versatile and innovative eyewear with only a single arm that does not apply pressure to a scar or incision area.
Paulo filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Eyeglasses For Brain Surgery Patients product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Eyeglasses For Brain Surgery Patients can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
