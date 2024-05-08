Gen Z Moms Signal Birth Rate Decline and Election Year Apathy: Insights from Motherly's 2024 Report
Park City, Utah - Motherly, the leading digital platform for modern mothers, has released its 7th Annual State of Motherhood Report.
As we approach this election year, it is clear that mothers' voices are not only relevant but vital in shaping a future where families can thrive.”PARK CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motherly, the leading digital platform for modern mothers, has released its 7th Annual State of Motherhood Report, revealing a number of staggering statistics about the challenges and concerns faced by mothers in the United States.
— Jill Koziol, Co-founder of Motherly.
The annual survey, with nearly 6,000 respondents, conveyed that today’s mothers continue to parent without adequate support. Key findings from this year include:
-Gen Z moms are signaling a continuing future birth rate decline: Today’s moms under 30 are 2 times as likely to NOT plan for more children than moms of the same age in 2019, citing financial, childcare, global, environmental and medical concerns (69% in 2024 vs. 35% in 2019).
-Childcare access and affordability issues continue to impact mothers’ ability to work: 66% of moms note that the stress and cost of childcare has made them consider leaving the workforce, up 14% from 2023. These sentiments are highest among Gen Z at 82%.
-One quarter of all moms report receiving regular financial support from their parents: Gen Z moms are twice as likely to have help from their partners compared to their own mothers' generations (Gen X+).
-In this election year, more than 85% of moms over 30 support federally mandated paid leave, regulation to address climate change, federally protected reproductive rights and increased gun control policies. Surprisingly, moms under 30 are 3x LESS likely to support the same policies, possibly signaling apathy.
“As we approach this election year, it is clear that mothers' voices are not only relevant but vital in shaping a future where families can thrive. Let us heed their call for action, prioritize their needs and champion the policies that will define the health and happiness of the next generation,” Jill Koziol, Co-founder of Motherly.
Motherly’s 2024 State of Motherhood Report provides a comprehensive snapshot of the challenges and opportunities facing mothers today. The full report and detailed data tables can be viewed on Motherly.
Motherly designed and administered this survey taken by 5,608 mothers through Motherly subscribers list, social media and partner channels. This report focuses on the cleaned and weighted Millennial/Gen Z cohort of 3,220 respondents aged 18-43. Edge Research weighted the data to reflect the racial and ethnic composition of the US female Millennial cohort based on available US Census data.
ABOUT MOTHERLY
Motherly is a wellbeing brand empowering mothers to thrive. As a woman-centered, evidence based, and non-judgemental platform, Motherly supports its 20M+ monthly audience along their entire parenthood journey with expert information, an inspiring community, and online educational classes about parenting. For more information, visit www.mother.ly and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter.
Kate Anderson
Motherly
+1 973-632-3265
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok