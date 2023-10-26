Verneek AI and Motherly Partner to Bring AI to Millions of Mothers through Motherly’s AI Coach, Quin

Meet Quin, your Motherly AI Coach Verneek AI Logo

Verneek AI and Motherly announced a first of its kind partnership to provide the millions of Motherly users with an AI coach, Quin powered by Verneek AI.

As the leading voice in parenting, we are excited to be the first in our industry to provide a fully custom AI tool to our audience, reducing the mental load of motherhood at every interaction.” — Jill Koziol, CEO and co-founder of Motherly