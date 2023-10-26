Verneek AI and Motherly Partner to Bring AI to Millions of Mothers through Motherly’s AI Coach, Quin
Verneek AI and Motherly announced a first of its kind partnership to provide the millions of Motherly users with an AI coach, Quin powered by Verneek AI.
As the leading voice in parenting, we are excited to be the first in our industry to provide a fully custom AI tool to our audience, reducing the mental load of motherhood at every interaction.”PARK CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Verneek AI, a pioneer in delivering purpose-built AI out of the box to businesses, and Motherly, a parenting platform serving a 40M monthly engaged audience, announced a first of its kind partnership to provide the millions of Motherly users with an AI coach, Quin powered by Verneek AI. This AI tool will answer any parenting question curated from Motherly’s trustworthy, expert-driven content.
— Jill Koziol, CEO and co-founder of Motherly
Motherly and Verneek partnered together to ensure that mothers were getting the questions they needed throughout their motherhood journey answered in a rapid yet evidence-based format. Different from other mass AI products in the market, Quin synthesizes content from only Motherly’s expert-driven content; is personalized based on the data a mother has shared with Motherly such as her child’s age; and delivers engaging responses in Motherly’s supportive, empowering voice.
“As the leading voice in parenting, we are excited to be the first in our industry to provide a fully custom AI tool to our audience, reducing the mental load of motherhood at every interaction and helping moms make better, faster decisions. As a female CEO, I am excited to place mothers firmly at the table where AI conversations are happening, through a very practical and helpful application of this breakthrough moment in AI." says Motherly CEO, Jill Koziol.
“This is the exact type of meaningful partnership we envisioned when we started Verneek, with the mission of building the most helpful AI,” said Dr. Nasrin Mostafazadeh, Verneek co-founder and co-CEO. “Verneek’s proprietary AI platform, powering Quin, is uniquely positioned to deliver purpose-built AI with any business’ deep domain expertise. For Motherly, Quin is trained to respond to domain-specific inquiries from moms by synthesizing Motherly’s tens of thousands of expert articles and thousands of products sold on Motherly instantaneously, helping busy moms get trustworthy advice fast.”
Millions of Motherly users can now find Quin integrated on every Motherly article and landing page, as well as www.mother.ly/quin, and click the Quin button to ask questions on a range of topics from fertility and motherhood to nutrition and fitness to shopping, fashion, and celeb mom related news. Moms have been already asking Quin questions such as, “How much screen time should a two year old have?” or “It’s 54 degrees out, how should I dress my baby?”. Quin responds to any question instantaneously via voice or text, and also prompts follow-up questions that may be of interest to dive deeper. Looking forward, Quin will integrate with more Motherly-approved products and services and launch Quin across other channels, to further serve mom’s needs anywhere, at any time.
“We are excited to have Motherly inside the Verneek AI platform’s ecosystem.” said Mostafazadeh. “In a rapidly evolving digital world being disrupted by AI, Motherly is proud to be the first media company to very purposefully launch our own AI, ensuring we own our expert content IP, protecting it and our data from being scraped by Large Language Models (LLM), while delivering greater value to our audience,” shared Koziol.
About Verneek AI
Verneek is a deeptech AI company with the mission of, “building the most helpful AI to augment intelligence of anyone, anywhere, at any time”. Verneek’s core product is its proprietary AI Platform, providing businesses with purpose-built hyper-personalized and hyper-localized AI out of the box for better search and discovery on top of any environments. Verneek was founded in 2021 by a team of world-renowned language AI scientists and is backed by business and scientific luminaries. For more information, visit www.verneek.com and follow Verneek on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Motherly
Motherly is the leading parenting brand empowering women to thrive along their motherhood journey. As a woman-centered, evidence-based, and non-judgemental platform, Motherly supports its 40M+ monthly engaged audience from conception to college with expert information, an inspiring community, online educational classes, and commerce. For more information, visit www.mother.ly and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter.
