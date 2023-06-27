Motherly Secures Series B Funding to Build Content & Community Driven e-Commerce Platform for Parents
Motherly, has successfully secured Series B financing to enhance its content and community-driven e-commerce platform.
This strategic investment enables us to provide truly holistic solutions to our audience and to fully incorporate personalized commerce into our robust content and community offerings.”PARK CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Motherly, the leading digital platform for modern mothers, announced the closing of its Series B financing led by a private company.
— Jill Koziol, CEO and co-founder of Motherly
Jill Koziol, co-founder and CEO of Motherly, said, “We believe in a world in which every mother can thrive, and this strategic investment enables us to provide truly holistic solutions to our audience and to fully incorporate personalized commerce into our robust content and community offerings.”
The financing comes at a time when many media companies and startups are declaring bankruptcy and struggling to raise capital. “As a women and mother-led company, we are proud to be able to secure a Series B round of funding in this economy to further our mission of serving this generation of mothers through content and commerce,” says Koziol.
Motherly is the premier woman-centered parenting platform, providing evidence-based and expert-driven information to empower mothers. Motherly engages 30M+ mothers each month across its platforms and is a leading voice in the parenting industry through its annual Motherly State of Motherhood study.
Wolfson Partners LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Motherly.
ABOUT MOTHERLY
Motherly is a wellbeing brand empowering mothers to thrive. As a woman-centered, evidence based, and non-judgemental platform, Motherly supports its 30M+ monthly audience along their entire parenthood journey with expert information, an inspiring community, and online educational classes about parenting. For more information, visit www.mother.ly and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter.
