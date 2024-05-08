LIME DESIGN FULL-SERVICE PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT PROPELS STARTUPS AND EXISTING ENTERPRISES TO NEW HEIGHTS
Lime Design, leaders in the product development industry, are branching out to help start-ups and existing enterprises in scores of spaces.
We’re here to support start-ups through the entire journey – from securing funding to manufacturing and even developing an exit strategy when that is the goal.”HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based in Hollywood, Florida, Lime Design’s strategic expansion is poised to support start-ups in a myriad of sectors including apps, home lifestyle, sports, and much more.
— Rodrigo Lima, Founder & CEO, Lime Design
The company even owns the building where they house a talented team of innovators, and soon its second floor will be home to a new tech hub incubator for start-ups in an array of industries.
Renowned for its comprehensive expertise in product development, Lime Design is growing in a big way. Staffed with a full creative team and covering design, engineering, prototyping, manufacturing, and marketing, Lime Design is a leading partner helping existing and growing businesses reach new heights.
Expanding into new markets in California, New York, and Canada, Lime Design is set to revolutionize the way start-ups bring their visions to life.
Rodrigo Lima, Founder & CEO, emphasized Lime Design’s value to independent inventors, investors, and established companies every step of the way.
“We’re here to support start-ups through the entire journey – from securing funding to manufacturing and even developing an exit strategy when that is the goal. And the same goes for existing businesses: Lime Design helps businesses in different stages and sectors to grow and reach new heights,” said Lima.
With an extensive background in product development, patents, raising funds, marketing, social media, website design, and video production, they help take inventions and turn them into reality.
Lime Design’s approach integrates market research, product idea validation, and competitive research services to ensure start-ups are well-positioned for success.
Lime Design is equipped with the best technology to track projects for clients and reporting systems to clients, so clients know they are getting the best bang for their hard-earned dollars spent on investing in Lime Design.
Mike Rhodez, Senior Marketing and Growth Director, has just joined the team at Lime Design, and he has helped guide nearly 300 start-ups launch on the market across a variety of sectors.
For Rhodez, who is based at the company’s San Diego office, lean competitive pricing and transparent cost allocation are essential advantages of Lime Design.
“Lime Design is priced very competitively. On top of that, we are transparent about where the money goes. This not only ensures clients can be cognizant of their value-for-money returns, but it also facilitates the comprehensive partnership with Lime Design. We track phases with clients, so they know exactly where their project is at, and where funds are being allocated. The Lime Design dashboard allows clients to view all of their items in real-time with no guesswork involved,” said Rhodez.
By embracing supply chain management, product idea validation, and competitive research services, Lime Design ensures that each start-up enters the market well-positioned to thrive. Their approach integrates market analysis for start-ups, branding strategy consulting, and digital marketing, helping new and existing enterprises grow. The team also offers an extensive list of marketing, social media, and public relations services, which include securing press coverage for their partners.
Lime Design has successfully launched numerous start-ups and helped existing brands grow. They have worked on hundreds of products spread across multiple industries, from consumer products to packaging, to industrial machinery. The diverse client list speaks to the universality of Lime Design’s benefits across sectors. With a team of talented industrial designers, mechanical and electrical engineers, and marketing specialists, as part of their commitment to full-service product development, there are no limitations on what their partners can accomplish.
“Other categories we’ve worked in or are expanding to include consumer electronics, pet products, outdoor products, automotive accessories, and apps,” said Lima. “We’re open to and have experience in almost every category. That’s what makes it fun.”
Lime Design is now in the process of creating a new tech hub incubator at its facility in Downtown Hollywood. Hollywood and Lime Design are both expanding at a rapid rate, and Lima’s company is not only creating new opportunities for start-ups, but also creating jobs and helping consumers access better products that offer sound solutions.
Visit Lime Design today to learn how they are changing the lives of inventors and entrepreneurs: www.limecreativedesign.com/pr
