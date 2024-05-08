nCloud Integrators Leaders to Present at Rocketlane’s Propel24 Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- nCloud Integrators, a leading software implementation and data integration consulting firm and Rocketlane preferred partner, is proud to announce that its Co-Founders, Brian Hodges and Chris Darius, will be taking the stage at Rocketlane’s Propel24 Conference in San Jose.
The sessions on May 21 will include a main-stage discussion on "Codifying Your Playbooks for Consistent Project Deliveries" led by Chris Darius, which will provide a look into the state of the professional services industry as well as actionable insights and best practices for optimizing project delivery workflows.
Brian Hodges will be part of a panel discussion on “Evolution of a PS Leader: How goals, asks, and challenges change across business stages” that will explore the journey of PS leaders as they navigate the trajectory from startup to scale-up, pre-IPO, IPO, and back to private or private equity (PE) ownership.
Rocketlane's Propel24 conference for onboarding and professional services teams will be a three-day event with an in-person, limited-access, paid-ticket event featuring workshops and sessions by thought leaders on May 21 in San Jose -- followed by a free virtual summit on May 22 and 23. To save on your registration for the in-person event, go to www.rocketlane.com/propel24/buy-tickets, select the number of registrations you want, and enter code NCLOUD50 to save 50 percent off the regular price.
About nCloud Integrators
nCloud Integrators can help you define what customer success means for your business. Every year, nCloud’s team of experts assists hundreds of customers in building or improving their customer journeys through executive-level strategic services and technical implementation expertise. For details on nCloud’s services and decades of software industry services experience, visit www.nCloudIntegrators.com.
Sharon Bok
