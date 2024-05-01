Planhat and nCloud Integrators Announce Strategic Partnership

STOCKHOLM / LOS ANGELES AND, POWELL, OH, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planhat and nCloud Integrators are pleased to announce they have entered into a global strategic partnership, combining Planhat’s industry leading next-generation customer platform with nCloud Integrators' world class strategy-led customer success services and technical implementation expertise.

Blending powerful enterprise architecture with flexible design, Planhat’s customer platform is built to solve the complex and data-intensive challenges of customer management in a recurring revenue world. Planhat is known across the industry for helping organizations maximize customer lifetime value, with a design that handles the complexities of new data types and vast data volumes, is easy to use for all team members, and is flexible enough to handle the diverse hyper-personalization of modern customer journeys.

nCloud Integrators has long been recognized for its pioneering role in customer success strategic services and software implementation, helping hundreds of customers worldwide every year center their business around customers.

“Planhat has gained a lot of momentum in the past years. Partnering with nCloud means we'll have smart partners who match our platform's capabilities. Our goal is to provide more tailored support for our customers, and this partnership helps to serve that vision,” states Kusal de Silva, CRO at Planhat.

“The Planhat - nCloud Integrators partnership offers a holistic approach to managing customer relationships,” states Brian Hodges, CEO and Co-Founder of nCloud Integrators. “Our joint efforts will bring together people, strategy, processes, and technology to help customer success organizations navigate and support customer journeys with ease and flexibility.”

About Planhat

Planhat is a next-generation customer platform helping companies manage long-term relationships with their customers. Users across all departments use Planhat to take action on customer data, and build flexible processes to maximize customer lifetime value. Founded as a remote-first company in 2015, Planhat has hubs in Stockholm, London, Los Angeles, and New York. For more information, visit https://www.planhat.com.

About nCloud Integrators

nCloud Integrators can help you define what customer success means for your business. Every year, nCloud’s team of experts assists hundreds of customers in building or improving their customer journeys through executive-level strategic services and technical implementation expertise. For details on nCloud’s services and decades of software industry services experience, visit www.nCloudIntegrators.com. For more information about nCloud Integrators' Planhat services, visit www.nCloudIntegrators.com/planhatservices.

Sharon Bok
nCloud Integrators
sharon.bok@ncloudintegrators.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Planhat and nCloud Integrators Announce Strategic Partnership

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sharon Bok
nCloud Integrators sharon.bok@ncloudintegrators.com
Company/Organization
nCloud Integrators
3982 Powell Rd, Suite #36
Powell, Ohio, 43065
United States
+1 614-448-8239
Visit Newsroom
About

nCloud Integrators can help you define what customer success means for your business. Every year, nCloud’s team of experts assists hundreds of customers in building or improving their customer journeys through executive-level strategic services and technical implementation expertise. For details on nCloud’s services and decades of software industry services experience, visit www.nCloudIntegrators.com.

http://www.nCloudIntegrators.com

More From This Author
Planhat and nCloud Integrators Announce Strategic Partnership
nCloud Integrators to Lead Gainsight Pulse Academy Live Session
nCloud Integrators Achieves CSAT Score of 4.9/5 from CS Strategic Services and Gainsight Expert Services Customers
View All Stories From This Author