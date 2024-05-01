Planhat and nCloud Integrators Announce Strategic Partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- Planhat and nCloud Integrators are pleased to announce they have entered into a global strategic partnership, combining Planhat’s industry leading next-generation customer platform with nCloud Integrators' world class strategy-led customer success services and technical implementation expertise.
Blending powerful enterprise architecture with flexible design, Planhat’s customer platform is built to solve the complex and data-intensive challenges of customer management in a recurring revenue world. Planhat is known across the industry for helping organizations maximize customer lifetime value, with a design that handles the complexities of new data types and vast data volumes, is easy to use for all team members, and is flexible enough to handle the diverse hyper-personalization of modern customer journeys.
nCloud Integrators has long been recognized for its pioneering role in customer success strategic services and software implementation, helping hundreds of customers worldwide every year center their business around customers.
“Planhat has gained a lot of momentum in the past years. Partnering with nCloud means we'll have smart partners who match our platform's capabilities. Our goal is to provide more tailored support for our customers, and this partnership helps to serve that vision,” states Kusal de Silva, CRO at Planhat.
“The Planhat - nCloud Integrators partnership offers a holistic approach to managing customer relationships,” states Brian Hodges, CEO and Co-Founder of nCloud Integrators. “Our joint efforts will bring together people, strategy, processes, and technology to help customer success organizations navigate and support customer journeys with ease and flexibility.”
About Planhat
Planhat is a next-generation customer platform helping companies manage long-term relationships with their customers. Users across all departments use Planhat to take action on customer data, and build flexible processes to maximize customer lifetime value. Founded as a remote-first company in 2015, Planhat has hubs in Stockholm, London, Los Angeles, and New York. For more information, visit https://www.planhat.com.
About nCloud Integrators
nCloud Integrators can help you define what customer success means for your business. Every year, nCloud’s team of experts assists hundreds of customers in building or improving their customer journeys through executive-level strategic services and technical implementation expertise. For details on nCloud’s services and decades of software industry services experience, visit www.nCloudIntegrators.com. For more information about nCloud Integrators' Planhat services, visit www.nCloudIntegrators.com/planhatservices.
