nCloud Integrators to Lead Gainsight Pulse Academy Live Session
EINPresswire.com/ -- nCloud Integrators, a leading software implementation and data integration consulting firm and certified Gainsight partner, today announced its participation in the upcoming Gainsight Pulse Academy Live Sessions on May 14, 2024 in St. Louis. The session, titled "Enhancing Customer Feedback: Survey Strategies Across the Customer Journey," will be led by nCloud Integrators' customer success experts.
This interactive session on May 14 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CT is designed to guide attendees through the entire customer feedback process, from strategically planning survey touch points along the customer journey to effectively using Gainsight for building action-oriented survey programs.
With customer feedback playing a pivotal role in driving business growth and fostering meaningful relationships, nCloud Integrators recognizes the importance of implementing effective survey strategies. During the session, attendees can expect to gain practical knowledge and actionable tips on:
*Best practices for structuring questions to extract meaningful and actionable feedback
*Techniques to boost participation and gather more valuable insights
*Ways to integrate survey feedback into a comprehensive customer success strategy
"Our team at nCloud Integrators is excited to share our expertise and best practices for enhancing customer feedback through strategic survey strategies," states Brian Hodges, CEO and Co-Founder of nCloud Integrators. "We believe that understanding and acting upon customer feedback is key to driving success for both our clients and their customers."
This hands-on session will allow participants to engage directly with nCloud Integrators' experts and fellow industry professionals. Attendees will leave with a deeper understanding of how to leverage surveys as a powerful tool for improving customer satisfaction, retention and loyalty.
About Pulse Academy Live
Pulse Academy Live is the premier education event tailored specifically for Gainsight Administrators, offering an unparalleled opportunity to sharpen skills on the platform. Dive into advanced techniques, best practices, and insider tips to maximize efficiency and effectiveness in leveraging Gainsight for customer success. To register, visit www.gainsightpulse.com/us/pulse-academy-live.
About nCloud Integrators
nCloud Integrators can help you define what customer success means for your business. Every year, nCloud’s team of experts assists hundreds of customers in building or improving their customer journeys through executive-level strategic services and technical implementation expertise. For details on nCloud’s services and decades of software industry services experience, visit www.nCloudIntegrators.com.
Sharon Bok
